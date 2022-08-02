Extreme Networks Enriches Partner Program with New Perks and Benefits

Read on business.ricentral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Up Close: In Conversation with Stibo Systems’ Miriam Molino Sánchez
Click here to read the full article. Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Miriam Molino Sánchez, head of global retail practice at master data management platform Stibo Systems, discusses weighing the sustainable impact of choices and how her company is making data more accessible and actionable. Name: Miriam Molino Sánchez Title: Head of global retail practice Company: Stibo Systems Tell us about your company’s latest product introduction: More companies are aiming to introduce cloud-based data management to get data on the fly and...
Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)
Xsolla Provides Independent Studios With Innovative Program to Get Early-stage Funding and Launches Streamlined Payouts for Game Developers
Xsolla, a global leading video game commerce company, announces the launch of two additional solutions to help developers begin their development journey and successfully manage the growth of their games post-release. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005457/en/ Xsolla Accelerator helps early-stage indie developers learn how to prepare for their game launch and receive funding from the right investors to keep their gaming business thriving. Xsolla Payouts enables developers and publishers to streamline payouts to external content creators and gaming influencers. Xsolla Accelerator
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
knowtechie.com
The brilliant idea of building an IoT device
IoT is a brilliant opportunity for your business to develop and be a leader among competitors. It can provide many benefits and have a positive impact on the development of the enterprise, the coverage of users, and the training of employees within the company. However, the implementation of such a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Synchronoss Powers Telkomsigma’s New Premium Personal Cloud Solutions
Synchronoss Technologies, a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, announced the official rollout of two new premium personal cloud solutions offered by Telkomsigma, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, the country’s largest telecom operator. Following the agreement in November, Telkomsigma is now making its...
9 Practical Ways to Boost Your SaaS Marketing in 2022
Since 2015, the SaaS industry has grown from $31.5 billion to an estimated $171.9 billion. This equates to around 5x growth in only seven years. Sure it takes time, effort, and capital to build a new SaaS product but marketing it is a whole different story. It’s time to take a 360-degree look at your SaaS marketing strategies—and find creative ways to promote your new product.
Benzinga
Meet the 5G Ecosystem at BYOND MOBILE
BANGKOK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Looking ahead to 2030, humans hope for an improved quality of life that requires a wide range of 5G connected digital services. Decreasing traffic congestion, producing green energy, using robots for dangerous work, making health computable, using farm management systems for enhanced crop productivity and implementing a smart transportation system are all part of the so-called networked economy. It is important to understand how to secure the ecosystem of devices and applications evolving from that network to shape a trusted digital future.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
Attentive Partners With Shopify to Advance Buying by Text
Conversational commerce firm Attentive is partnering with eCommerce platform Shopify to make it easier for shoppers to make direct purchases after receiving a text message from a brand. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy solution enables consumers to purchase items directly through text message conversations with brands...
‘Deep Tech’ has become one of the most powerful use cases for A.I. in business. Here are 3 keys to making it work
Impossible yesterday and barely feasible today, Deep Tech may soon become so impactful that it will be difficult to remember life without it.
beMarketing Shortlisted for Four 2022 Global Digital Excellence Awards
beMarketing is in the running for a number of industry awards this fall.mage via the Global Digital Excellence Awards. beMarketing, the Philadelphia-based marketing and advertising agency, announces its shortlist in the esteemed Global Digital Excellence Award. This annual recognition program acknowledges outstanding digital websites, campaigns, tools, and teams from across the globe.
thefastmode.com
Fortinet Launches New Cloud-native Protection Offering on AWS
Fortinet recently announced FortiCNP, a new built-in-the-cloud offering that correlates security findings from across an organization’s cloud footprint to facilitate friction-free cloud security operations. FortiCNP’s patented Resource Risk Insights (RRI)TM technology produces context-rich, actionable insights that help teams prioritize the remediation and mitigation of risks with the highest potential...
SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- SourceDay today announced its newest hire, Adeel Najmi, as CPO. He brings unparalleled expertise and experience to a company carrying impressive momentum after a $31.5 million Series-C investment. Najmi’s hire is the latest step forward for a company expected to continue transforming the way manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands approach direct spend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005962/en/ SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
Diving Deep into Consumer-Focused Technologies Based on Personal Experiences
The demand for an excellent customer experience is increasing as new technologies emerge. Today, if a business wants to stand out, it must also have a personalized, data-driven, and customer-focused approach.
Comments / 0