Milan, IL

97X

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport

Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
DAVENPORT, IA
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Annual Quad City Balloon Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend

You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
LE CLAIRE, IA
wvik.org

Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?

The utility that serves the Quad Cities has increased the percentage of renewable energy it uses to provide electricity to its customers, especially in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager. I asked him, if a customer plugs in an electric vehicle, what's the source of the electricity that re-charges its battery? Of course, it's complicated. First, he says it depends whether you live in Illinois or Iowa. For Iowa customers, on an annualized basis (in 2021), 88.5% came from renewable energy, mostly wind.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

The sky's the limit next weekend at QC Balloon Festival

The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight the weekend of Aug. 12-13 at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The balloon festival - weather permitting - offers food, hot air balloon rides, a car show and brilliant balloon glows at dusk each night. Admission to the event is...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking

If you have tried everything to quit smoking or lose weight and just keep hitting a wall, perhaps you need a new strategy. How about Hypnosis?. There is a Hypnotherapist coming to the Quad Cities with two seminars that could be your answer. It's definitely something different and you might be skeptical. Like any weight loss or stop smoking method, results will vary.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
CLINTON, IA
B100

B100

