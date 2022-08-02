Read on b100quadcities.com
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
This House For Sale in Iowa City Looks Like The One in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Like most people, I enjoy checking things out on the internet that I am not only NOT in the market for, but also that I can't afford. I guess I should be doing something more productive with my time, but TikTok is too loud and curse word laiden for me to play around my kids.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport
Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
977wmoi.com
23rd Annual Maple City Street Machines Cruise Night Invades Monmouth This Friday
The 23rd Annual Maple City Street Machines Cruise Night will take over the Monmouth City Streets this Friday, August 5th. Club President Clifford Adams says road closures and cars will begin showing up very early in the morning for the day long cruise:. “Starting usually about six o’clock in the...
How the Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern merger could impact Davenport businesses
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern continues to gain traction in the Quad Cities. The City of Davenport is expected to vote on a $10 million agreement on Aug. 10 that could bring many changes to the metro. One of those changes? Three...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ourquadcities.com
Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
wvik.org
Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?
The utility that serves the Quad Cities has increased the percentage of renewable energy it uses to provide electricity to its customers, especially in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager. I asked him, if a customer plugs in an electric vehicle, what's the source of the electricity that re-charges its battery? Of course, it's complicated. First, he says it depends whether you live in Illinois or Iowa. For Iowa customers, on an annualized basis (in 2021), 88.5% came from renewable energy, mostly wind.
KWQC
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
The sky's the limit next weekend at QC Balloon Festival
The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight the weekend of Aug. 12-13 at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The balloon festival - weather permitting - offers food, hot air balloon rides, a car show and brilliant balloon glows at dusk each night. Admission to the event is...
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking
If you have tried everything to quit smoking or lose weight and just keep hitting a wall, perhaps you need a new strategy. How about Hypnosis?. There is a Hypnotherapist coming to the Quad Cities with two seminars that could be your answer. It's definitely something different and you might be skeptical. Like any weight loss or stop smoking method, results will vary.
ourquadcities.com
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
