Some sunscreen products recalled because of cancer-causing chemical

Read on www.syracuse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Marie Claire
Mineral vs. Chemical Sunscreen: Dermatologists Weigh In
Sunscreen can be freakin’ confusing. There’s physical, chemical, non-nano zinc, oxybenzone-free, octinoxate-free, broad spectrum—basically lots of science-y words in small print on long labels that seemingly mean a whole lot of nothing. But if you’ve studied up (and lucky for you, we have), you’ll know that these terms help you choose the best sunscreen product for you and your skin. The biggest decision boils down to the following: Do you want a chemical or mineral sunscreen?
WebMD
Banana Boat Recalls Scalp Sunscreen Spray
Aug. 1, 2022 – Edgewell Personal Care Co., the maker of Banana Boat sunscreen, is recalling a scalp spray because it contains trace levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer at high levels. The company announced a voluntary recall for three batches of the Banana Boat Hair...
Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after cancer-causing chemical found
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A popular brand of sunscreen is being recalled nationwide after it was found to contain very small amounts of a chemical that's known to cause cancer. The recall affects three shipments of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
romper.com
Banana Boat Sunscreen Has Recalled Products That Were Found To Contain Benzene
Edgewell Personal Care voluntarily recalled three batches of Banana Boat spray sunscreen last week. The batches were found by an internal review to contain trace amounts of benzene, a cancer-causing agent, and have since been taken off the shelves. Romper has reached out to Edgewell Personal Care for comment and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doctors Say These 2 Processed Foods May Worsen Dry, Aging Skin
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 19, 2022. While dry skin is a natural skin type for many people, it can also be exacerbated or become itchier and patchier with an unbalanced, salt-heavy diet. This, can then lead to...
Dermatologists Say This Is The Worst Cleanser Ingredient For Dry, Aging Skin–It's So Dehydrating!
Not all of us can be graced with naturally hydrated skin; unfortunately, many people struggle with a dry, flaky complexion, especially as they age. While this can certainly be uncomfortable and frustrating to deal with, there are lots of solutions out there, including a whole range of skincare products that are specially formulated for dry skin. But in addition to keeping an eye out for the best products to add to your routine, it’s also important to make note of the ingredients you should never be using on your face if you struggle with dry, aging skin—including one that just may be in your daily cleanser.
3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin
Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
Thin Skin: Handle With Care
Aging is the biggest culprit behind skin that sags, wrinkles, and even tears. “Over time, your body loses collagen and elastin which results in less support for the skin,” says Shannon McAllister, board-certified dermatologist with Associates in Dermatology. Factors such as genetics, medications like prolonged topical steroid use, and sun exposure can also contribute to thinning skin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dermatologists Agree: This Is The One Skincare Product Women Over 40 Should Get Rid Of Immediately
As we age, our skin retains less moisture, so the usage of drying skincare products often lead to peeling, itchy skin and a less-than-radiant complexion. With that said, we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one ingredient often found in common cleansers, moisturizers and other products that anyone with naturally dry skin over 40 might want to rethink or replace. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
Medical News Today
Sun rash: What to know
A sun rash is a skin reaction due to sun exposure. Although it may cause discomfort, a sun rash does not usually result in serious medical concerns. The article below provides information on the types and causes of sun rash, as well as its symptoms. It also discusses a type of rash called polymorphic light eruption, how sun rash compares with sunburn, and treatments and prevention methods for sun rash.
Dog shampoo allergy: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment
Does your dog get red and itchy after every bath? If so, it’s possible that your dog has a shampoo allergy. Although true shampoo allergies are uncommon, they can occur and they can be tricky to manage. Some dogs don’t have a true shampoo allergy but are simply irritated by residual shampoo left on their skin after a bath, so it’s important to rinse your dog thoroughly after every bath and ensure that all shampoo is washed away.
Copy Rihanna's glow for less: The best-selling Fenty Skin dual action moisturizer and SPF is currently reduced on Amazon by 11% and shoppers say it brightens skin fast
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. There’s no doubt that Rihanna’s skin has a certain glow. And if you’re wondering whether it is...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0