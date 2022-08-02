Read on business.ricentral.com
AdWeek
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads
The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)
CORRECTING and REPLACING Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates
Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
beMarketing Shortlisted for Four 2022 Global Digital Excellence Awards
beMarketing is in the running for a number of industry awards this fall.mage via the Global Digital Excellence Awards. beMarketing, the Philadelphia-based marketing and advertising agency, announces its shortlist in the esteemed Global Digital Excellence Award. This annual recognition program acknowledges outstanding digital websites, campaigns, tools, and teams from across the globe.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Active Listening as a Corporate Development Tool
Active listening builds social cohesion with the speaker, while distracted or judgmental listening builds social distrust. What happens when you and your employee, friend, family, or client speak over each other? Do you think it makes for a productive effort and effective meeting? It’s doubtful. More likely, the interaction could make the other feel unheard, unseen, and not taken seriously.
CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
A.I. Customer Support Startup Aisera Raises $90 Million in Series D Funding Round
Muddu Sudhakar, Co-Founder and CEO of Aisera, joined Closing Bell to discuss the startup's latest round of funding, and how the company utilizes artificial intelligence to streamline customer support requests.
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch ‘The North’ Platform With Grant Initiative
Click here to read the full article. Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt, cofounders of the Female Founder Collective, have launched The North, a new platform in partnership with Cisco that facilitates mentorship sessions with female thought leaders and experts in their field. In addition, FFC and Cisco have started a joint business grant initiative for female entrepreneurs that will culminate with a virtual event and opportunity to receive a $20,000 grant from FFC Foundation. Both the virtual mentorship sessions and the grant event will be hosted on Webex by Cisco.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary...
Industry Veteran Alan Stein Joins HealthEdge as Chief Commercial Officer
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- HealthEdge announced today that veteran Alan Stein has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for go-to-market strategy, customer growth, and adoption of the HealthEdge Digital Platform. Stein brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology to HealthEdge, with a strong emphasis on marketing, strategy, commercialization, customer success, and corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005743/en/ Alan Stein, Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005382/en/ John Algie (Photo: Business Wire)
$10,000 Grants At Hand To Help Small Businesses Grow Through Venmo
Small and emerging businesses could gain $10,000 grants through Venmo. Funding for the Venmo Small Business Grant will supply new financial grants and mentorship services to 20 new and existing Venmo customers. Chosen firms will get $10,000 to pay costs like rent or help digitize and promote their businesses. The...
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Aurora adds Schneider to autonomous pilot customer list
Aurora Innovation is adding freight giant Schneider to a growing list of fleets testing its Aurora Driver autonomous trucking software. “Understanding more about an autonomous future is the logical next step to build a network that continues to deliver the best service for our customers,” Rob Reich, Schneider executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said in a press release.
Selecta: Strong H1 Results Drive Shift From Vending Machines to NextGen Autonomous FoodTech
Swiss FoodTech company Selecta used the presentation of its first half (H1) 2022 results Wednesday (Aug. 3) to announce its new ESG targets, built around the four pillars of protecting the environment, creating healthy and sustainable products, maintaining a sustainable supply chain, and being a responsible employer. The announcement came...
Autonomy Partners With DigiSure to Deliver First-of-Its-Kind Embedded Insurance for Car Subscriptions
SANTA MONICA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, has entered the insurance category and has partnered with DigiSure, the only software company providing screening, insurance management, and claims, as its insurance platform partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005638/en/ The platform partnership with DigiSure provides Autonomy with the ability to digitally onboard, evaluate, and qualify a subscriber for month-to-month auto coverage that Autonomy will launch in mid-August. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoreStack Announces Grand Opening of New Facility to Accelerate Product Development and Innovation
CHENNAI, India & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud, today marked the official grand opening of the company’s new state-of-the-art office located in Chennai, expanding its India business operations and the company’s global R&D footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005480/en/ CoreStacks co-founders welcoming a customer at the grand opening of the company’s new R&D facility in Chennai, India (left to right): Sabapathy A (Saba), Ezhilarasan Natarajan (EZ), Kamlesh Mahajan, and Krishnakumar Narayanan (Kk) (Photo: Business Wire)
