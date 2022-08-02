ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

By Ben Flanagan
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale

Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
AL.com

Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs

Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
City
Cottondale, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Food & Drinks
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
Tuscaloosa, AL
Restaurants
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Best Burger#Burger Joint#Bacon Burger#Food Drink#Hooligans#American#Greek#Oasis Bar Grill
AL.com

Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′

Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa

Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AL.com

Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s first fall camp practice

Football season has arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama football completed its first practice of fall camp Thursday afternoon, beginning four weeks of preparation for its Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. Coach Nick Saban held a news conference after the first practice around 4:35 p.m. CT. Here were the live updates:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

25 best places to retire in Alabama

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy