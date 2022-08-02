These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Read on www.al.com
5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale
Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs
Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
A wild kangaroo was spotted in Alabama.
Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama's Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Dadeville investigation, Gold absence, WWII honor: Down in Alabama
The rescue of a 12-year-old kidnapping victim this week has led to the discovery of two bodies. Radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold will miss the beginning of football season because of health problems. 102-year-old Romay Davis was honored at a ceremony recently in Montgomery, Alabama, for...
Woman Struck by Car on Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa Thursday
Police and other emergency responders were called to an intersection near the University of Alabama campus after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle there Thursday evening. Details are still scarce, but a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed several calls came in to dispatch around 7 p.m....
Air Conditioning Out at 13-Story Senior Living Center in Tuscaloosa, Repair Expected Soon
UPDATE, 6 P.M.: Pate told the Thread the repair went as planned and the building is cooling down again. Workers are racing to repair the air-conditioning unit at a 13-story apartment complex for senior citizens in Tuscaloosa Thursday. Stan Pate, the businessman who owns Clara Verner Apartments on Old Hackberry...
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
Steve Sarkisian on Agiye Hall's struggles at Alabama: 'Transition is tough for everybody'
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will host Alabama in Week 2 in one of the most-anticipated games of the 2022 college football season. One former Alabama wide receiver, Agiye Hall, will be on the Texas sidelines for that game, as he transferred from Tuscaloosa this offseason, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Tide.
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa
Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s first fall camp practice
Football season has arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama football completed its first practice of fall camp Thursday afternoon, beginning four weeks of preparation for its Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. Coach Nick Saban held a news conference after the first practice around 4:35 p.m. CT. Here were the live updates:
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama congressman pushes for Causeway funding, but says role is limited on I-10 project
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl said he will have a “very limited” role in securing federal funding for the $2.7 billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, though his office is pushing to secure money aimed at improving the Spanish Fort Causeway. Carl, R-Mobile, praised local officials...
