ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blog: August heat and humidity takes hold this week

By Steve Fundaro
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bctLF_0h1ZyFmw00

As we welcome the month of August the weather this week will most certainly feel like August – temperatures to hold steady near 90° with heat indices close to 100° almost each day this week.

Today should feel closer to 100° under a good amount of sunshine, temperatures likely hitting that 90° mark (or at least close to it) as early as the noon hour. Highs today should top out in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated showers or downpours could spark in the afternoon humidity, but nothing widespread so keep those plans.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXJmQ_0h1ZyFmw00

Plans to enjoy National Night Out around town? It’ll remain humid, but otherwise looks pretty good. Keep an eye out for that quick passing shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYo66_0h1ZyFmw00

Heat and humidity will continue it’s grip on Hampton Roads for the next few days and while temperatures should hover near 90°, it’ll feel more like 100°. Only spotty or isolated rain chances are expect through the next few days as well, a better chance for rain likely moves in later this week and into the weekend.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQM0F_0h1ZyFmw00

Tropics continue to remain quiet – in fact, there’s only been four times in the last 30 years that no names storms develops between July 3rd and August 3rd. That’ll be the case this year as the last system, Colin, dissipated into a tropical depression July 2nd.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6x1d_0h1ZyFmw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqCnu_0h1ZyFmw00

But during the month of August is when tropical activity starts to pick up, peak hurricane season is inching closer and closer. Be sure to freshen up your hurricane kit, plan & supplies now while things remain quiet!

Here’s to hoping we escape hurricane season with nothing but sunshine & surf.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
13News Now

Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#August Heat#Humid#Blog#Hampton Roads
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
Inside Nova

I-66 toll lanes scheduled to open in December

With less than six months until the expected opening date for the Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, work crews are cranking through over $30 million worth of work per month as they race to the megaproject’s finish line. The 22.5-mile, $3.7 billion public-private Transform 66 project remains...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Celebrate Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with these deals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Crispy or chewy, hot out of the oven, served with a cold glass of milk or hot cocoa… most will agree, when it comes to picking a classic, sweet treat, you can’t go wrong with a chocolate chip cookie!. In honor of...
FOOD & DRINKS
PLANetizen

Virginia Using Variable Speed Limits To Reduce Congestion

“Hoping to decrease driving delays, last month the Virginia Department of Transportation introduced variable speed limits between mile markers 115 and 130 south of Fredericksburg,” reports Wyatt Gordon in the Virginia Mercury. “Currently, 20 states deploy variable speed limits on at least one stretch of their road networks,” where research shows an average of 5 percent reduction in travel times and 8 percent fewer crashes. “Spaced six-tenths of a mile from one another and at each of the three highway on-ramps along the corridor, the 48 signs each have congestion detectors designed to predict potential traffic problems and drop the speed limit by up to 10 mph per minute.”
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
ROANOKE, VA
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA
nypressnews.com

WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia

Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
WFXR

COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia

(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy