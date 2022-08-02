Blog: August heat and humidity takes hold this week

As we welcome the month of August the weather this week will most certainly feel like August – temperatures to hold steady near 90° with heat indices close to 100° almost each day this week.

Today should feel closer to 100° under a good amount of sunshine, temperatures likely hitting that 90° mark (or at least close to it) as early as the noon hour. Highs today should top out in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated showers or downpours could spark in the afternoon humidity, but nothing widespread so keep those plans.

Plans to enjoy National Night Out around town? It’ll remain humid, but otherwise looks pretty good. Keep an eye out for that quick passing shower.

Heat and humidity will continue it’s grip on Hampton Roads for the next few days and while temperatures should hover near 90°, it’ll feel more like 100°. Only spotty or isolated rain chances are expect through the next few days as well, a better chance for rain likely moves in later this week and into the weekend.

Tropics continue to remain quiet – in fact, there’s only been four times in the last 30 years that no names storms develops between July 3rd and August 3rd. That’ll be the case this year as the last system, Colin, dissipated into a tropical depression July 2nd.





But during the month of August is when tropical activity starts to pick up, peak hurricane season is inching closer and closer. Be sure to freshen up your hurricane kit, plan & supplies now while things remain quiet!

Here’s to hoping we escape hurricane season with nothing but sunshine & surf.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro

