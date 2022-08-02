Read on www.kmaland.com
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
KCCI.com
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan
(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
superhits1027.com
Almanac predicts snow from October to March & wintertime lows of -40 for Iowa
DES MOINES — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
kiwaradio.com
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
Radio Iowa
Officials release results of autopsies in eastern Iowa campground murders
The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. 42-year-old old Sarah Schmidt was not shot. Her cause of death is listed as multiple sharp force injuries. The news release does not indicate what sort of weapon caused those injuries. The couple’s six-year-old daughter, Lula, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, according to the autopsy report.
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
dmcityview.com
What Reynolds said about abortion penalties when she hit the statewide stage
Republicans, with a generational win in hand with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, are looking to ban abortion at the state level across the nation. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is consistently at the forefront of that effort. “The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
