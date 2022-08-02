Inflation causes El Pasoans to surrender their pets

Read on cbs4local.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Decapitated body with cut off hands found in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Juarez’ police are investigating a crime scene where a decapitated body of a man was abandoned in front of a maquiladora in South Juarez. According to police reports, body was wrapped in a blanket and next to it, were the head, and hands inside a black plastic bag. The […]
August 3rd victim's sister finds comfort in El Paso community
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
El Paso Smokers May Be In For A Rude And Abrupt Awakening
Quitting "cold turkey" works for some but, if this new idea being presented by the FDA goes through, all smokers may pretty much wind up doing just that. Quitting smoking is tough, I know, I tried a number of times before I finally did it. I'll tell you how I did it but only if you promise to find another way. Deal? Ok. I had a near fatal motorcycle accident and was physically unable to smoke for months. I repeat, please find another method. There are plenty to choose from.
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
Where To Take Yourself Out On A Date In El Paso, According to El Pasoans
Today is National Single Working Women’s Day. A day where we celebrate the hardworking women who wake up every day for work in order to have money in the bank for endless shopping sprees because when you’re single all you have to worry about is you! (Unless you have children like I do, then you gotta split but that’s besides the point.)
Pet overpopulation at Las Cruces animal shelter leaves for 'difficult decision-making'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Summertime is the busiest time of the year for animal shelters. Some animals at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley are waiting for their forever home. Shelter employees said it’s a race against time and the odds are stacked against pets.
El Pasoans gather at Healing Garden to honor lives lost in Aug. 3 shooting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
El Pasoans gather for healing sound bath ahead of Aug. 3 shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Live Active El Paso held a free sound bath session to promote healing a day before the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. The sound bath, which can lead participants into a calming meditative state, was...
How an Odd El Paso Chicken Club & Flauta Changed My Life
There are some places we will try because of how great they display their product. Obviously, we have seen tons of people in El Paso share their tasty meals on local Facebook groups over time. But people in the borderland not only share their good experiences but also their bad...
El Paso Fire Department to hosts wet-down ceremonies for rescue, fire units
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host two new state-of-the-art emergency response units for the members of the department, to help support their lifesaving mission. Two wet-down ceremonies will be held to welcome the new Rescue 19 and pumper 21 units into service. A...
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
Cazares Burritos opens new location on Mesa Street
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking for authentic Mexican food? a local restaurant had its grand opening yesterday for its third location in the borderland. Cazares burritos is a family owned business located at 2112 Mesa Street in El Paso. Luis Cazares is the owner of Cazares Burritos and believe it or not he’s been […]
Enjoy Cruising Below the Sharks Aquarium on a Train Ride In TX
There are some parents in El Paso who once sat through Thomas the Train marathons with their kids. I know this simply because, well, I did it myself with my mug during his train phase. So if you have a kid or just want to feel like a kid again...
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
Female first responders with Canutillo ISD set example and make a difference
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the Borderland who’s breaking the bias, but this time we’re introducing you to several with the Canutillo Independent School District Police Department. “I am willing to do whatever it takes...
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Shares Baby Shower Details With Fans
El Paso influencer Les Do Makeup shares her baby shower details with her fans, including the cake she made for her party. El Paso's celebrity influencer Leslie Quezada aka Les Do Makeup, is giving her fans a sneak peek at the cake she made from scratch and her baby shower celebration.
Socorro ISD addresses capacity issues at several campuses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While two of El Paso's biggest school districts consolidate, that is not the case with the Socorro Independent School District. SISD is facing capacity issues at several campuses. Several parents reached out to CBS4 regarding capacity issues at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary. Saying...
