srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $192.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $190.4 million.
MARKETS
tickerreport.com

Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.99

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) reported Q2 EPS of $5.78, $2.99 better than the analyst estimate of $2.79. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) click...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.36), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.27). Revenue for the quarter came in at $84 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.09 million.
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.77.
BUSINESS
tickerreport.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS

