Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO