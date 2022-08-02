ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The outlook for an abortion rights amendment in Florida

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Reverberation — The surprising outcome of Tuesday’s vote in Kansas where a proposal to strip abortion rights out of that state’s constitution was overwhelmingly defeated has sparked some to wonder if Florida voters could act as well. Coming soon?— During a televised...
FLORIDA STATE
There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary

With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Legal weed goes back to voters

Presented by CalETC and the Environmental Defense Fund. CANNABIS ON THE BALLOT: Nearly six years have passed since California voters approved the state’s recreational cannabis market, yet a majority of cities and counties still ban pot shops. The industry is going back to the ballot to change that. Residents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
