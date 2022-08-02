Restored 1957 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block

Read on gmauthority.com
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Plymouth Hemi Superbird Auctions For Record Amount
It might be difficult to imagine, but back when they were released, the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were difficult to sell, even with their limited production numbers. Many consumers found the front nose cone and tall rear wing to be far too garish for their tastes, fearing they would be mocked while cruising Main Street. Today, the two homologation specials are hot collectors items with values which keep rising to new levels. The latest example comes via a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird which crossed the block at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction.
Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found
It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
Maple Brother's Auction Selling A Beautiful 396 Powered Chevelle
The Chevrolet Chevelle is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1967 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 from Maple Brothers, and your vintage Chevy collection is empty without it.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money
Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Antique silver dollar sells for $5,550 – how to spot this rare coin in your collection
YOUR spare change might be worth more than meets the eye, and you could make thousands if you have the right coin in your home. One collector recently paid $5,550 for an 1893 silver dollar minted in Carson City, Nevada after winning a 17-way bidding war. The 19th-century coin, a...
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made
My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor
Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
GTO Judge Ram Air III Being Sold at Classic Car Auctions Sioux Fall Sale This Weekend
This great American icon is a raw performance car from the golden era of automotive design. The Pontiac GTO Judge was one of the most iconic cars on the market in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Originally designed to get the youth of America interested in muscle cars over the increasingly popular pony cars, the Judge was a beast unlike anything previously imagined in the automotive industry. But, of course, most of that was due to the new body style and vast lineup of powerful V8 engines, which made a point of being better than nearly everything you could find in the Chevy, Ford, or Mopar collections. So what makes this particular GTO so unique that it eclipses virtually any other car with a similar claim to fame within the car enthusiast world?
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
Was the 2019 Corvette ZR1 the Greatest Corvette Ever Built? A Look at Its History
The ZR1 tag has been around, with and without a hyphen, for decades, and has always been associated with high-performance Corvette options. Our personal favorite would have to be the 2019 Corvette ZR1 with its insane power output, bleeding-edge aerodynamics, and aggressive looks. But the ZR1 tag has some interesting heritage behind it.
