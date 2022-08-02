Today’s vote: GOP lawmakers hold key to whether Onondaga County builds $85M aquarium

Read on www.syracuse.com
Pat Singer
2d ago
take care of are nursing homes,hospitals road and other think .Before building A aquarium. people can't afford food And gas so how are they going to pay for tickets, just another. to get your mind off. what is more important. like police and keeping are street safe. OPEN UP SCHOOL S THE RIGHT WAY .get teachers in that want to teach. gas lines up and running, fuel prices down ,propane price. down and are electric.,as well. that what they need to be working on not a aquarium.
Reply(1)
2
Related
After the aquarium vote: The people should have had more say (Your Letters)
There were several disturbing aspects of the Onondaga County Legislature’s vote on the aquarium Tuesday. One was the acceptance by one legislator of a deal with the county executive for his yes vote. This makes legislative decision-making into horse-trading — every district naturally wanting its own special attention – and makes it look like the only way to get anything in the county is to go through Ryan McMahon, which many suspect to be true already.
Charles Garland – a key vote for controversial $85M aquarium – OK with going it alone
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County will build a giant aquarium at the Syracuse Inner Harbor in part because a rookie county legislator who initially opposed the project saw an opportunity. Legislator Charles Garland cast a deciding vote in return for promises of housing and other stuff that his impoverished...
Onondaga County lawmakers approve $85 million aquarium
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County legislators today voted 9-8 to approve paying $85 million to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. The vote is a victory for County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has pushed for the aquarium for the past 10 months, arguing that it will increase tourism and kick-start development at the Inner Harbor.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Executive celebrates 'political victory' after approval of aquarium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following the Onondaga County Legislature’s approval of $85 million to build an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, County Executive Ryan McMahon held a news conference where he described the approval as a political victory. The funds that will be used to build the aquarium...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SF Town Board Votes In Favor Of New Landfill Agreement
The Seneca Falls Town board this week approved a motion to begin to negotiate a new Community Host Agreement with the Seneca Meadows Landfill contingent on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s approval of the landfill expansion extending the landfill’s operating permit until 2040. The Finger Lakes Times...
Romesentinel.com
Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District
UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
localsyr.com
Public weighs in on proposed aquarium ahead of Tuesday’s vote
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A controversial and highly anticipated vote on a proposed $85 million aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor is less than 24 hours away and it’s a project that’s divided the community down the middle. We’ve heard from county legislators who are for the project...
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former county legislator, Cicero supervisor Jim Corl Jr. to run for Onondaga County Family Court Judge
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Jim Corl Jr. has announced that he will be seeking the position of Onondaga County Family Court Judge in the upcoming election to be held Nov. 8, 2022. Currently a court attorney for the Fifth Judicial District (Trial Part), Corl has over 20 years of experience in family law. He also served as court attorney for Onondaga County Family Court from 2015 to 2019.
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
whcuradio.com
County considers legal action against Ithaca, as ethics investigation continues
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is considering legal action against Ithaca. The county’s Ethics Advisory Board is waiting on requested material from the city about Reimagining Public Safety. Officials are investigating possible conflicts of interest and payments made during the initial Reimagining process. Board Chairperson Rich John...
waer.org
Syracuse makes it more expensive to disturb the peace
The Syracuse Common Council on Monday approved amendments to the city’s Nuisance Abatement General Ordinance that increase fines for property violations. Additionally, the city can now take action on more types of infractions, including firearms, fireworks, and narcotics activity. In a statement, Mayor Ben Walsh applauded the council’s approval...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Key vote for $85M aquarium OK with going it alone (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 71. Heat alert issued. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Forecast. TAPROOM TAPS INTO TV’S HOTTEST SANDWICH: Co-owner Crystal Shore shows off a freshly made Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich at the new Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 on East Fayette Street. The sandwich is at the heart of the hit Hulu series “The Bear,” set in a Chicago sandwich shop. Shore grew up in Chicago and is a big fan of the iconic sandwich. When you try one, don’t forget to get plenty of napkins.(Don Cazentre photo)
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures
The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
A boom keeps booming: See priciest Onondaga County homes sold in first half of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Spiking home prices showed few signs of easing in Onondaga County through the first half of the year, with 12 of the county’s 25 most expensive home sales exceeding $1 million in that period. That puts the county on pace for a total of 24...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Onondaga County sees 14 opioid overdoses in one day. Spike linked to fentanyl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is seeing a significant spike in opioid overdoses, including at least 14 overdoses that occurred over a 24-hour period Monday, according to the county Health Department. The department reported its overdose tracking system shows there has been a rise in overdose activity over the...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland to look into potential city manager position
Cortland city leaders are considering bringing in a city manager, a sweeping change to the city’s charter of government and oversight of day-to-day financial operations. A city manager, based on a description outlined by the city, would conduct collective bargaining negotiations with representatives of city employees, manage insurance, risk mitigation, and all financial affairs, as well as oversee budgeting duties and deal with media requests. The city manager would also advise Common Council members on policy decisions, but does not have a vote on any local legislation.
Fulton Common Council Discusses Sludge Disposal Agreement, Police Satellite Stations, Bird Scooters
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, August 2, when it discussed a sludge disposal agreement with the county, proposed police satellite stations, and introducing Bird scooters to the city. During public comment, two county legislators representing Fulton, Frank Castiglia Jr. and James Karasek, spoke with...
Syracuse hikes fines for first time since 1998 to crack down on problem properties like Skyline, corner stores
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its original version to correct that the Common Council approved a three-year contract to continue the use of ShotSpotter by the Syracuse Police Department. Councilor Chol Majok plans to hold a meeting to discuss Syracuse’s data but did not hold up the vote on the contract.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 3