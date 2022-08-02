Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start

It’s bad enough that Chevrolet copied the Ferrari brand when they designed the rear engine Corvette, which in my opinion has zero curb appeal, especially when the rear deck spoiler is added. Now, they’re going to copy Porsche and create a 4dr sports car to compete against their version. I believe this will be an epic fail and disappointed, kinda like how Dodge, created the 4dr Charger which I really don’t like, as they should have kept the 2dr coupe. Can you imagine the “Dukes of Hazzards” driving a 4 dr Charger on that popular show? I guess it’s becoming too difficult to create beautiful cars like those of the 1960’s through 1990’s.
