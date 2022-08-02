Read on www.kmaland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Omaha Police Make Robbery Arrest
Omaha Police arrest a man in connection with a robbery at the "Family Dollar" at 43rd and Ames Avenue. Officers went to the store Wednesday evening and spoke with employees, who told them the suspect loaded items into a cart, approached the counter, showed a knife, and demanded money. They...
News Channel Nebraska
Sixth Street search yields felony arrests
NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
News Channel Nebraska
Residue case alleged after Humboldt search
FALLS CITY – Scott Bachman, Sr., 44, of Humboldt and Janeen Moyer, 26, of Farragut, Iowa, are charged with possession in Richardson County following a search of a residence at 704 Nemaha St. in Humboldt on July 17. An arrest affidavit says a smoking pipe with meth residue was...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WOWT
Omaha police arrest man in connection to homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation Wednesday. Lorenzo Washington, 31 was charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder for the death of Rita Hash, 58. Officers went to an apartment complex near Maplewood Blvd & Maple Street...
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
(Council Bluffs) An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Department received information that 33-year-old...
Creston Police Report Three Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Rape-murder arrest in Omaha
A 31-year-old Omaha man is under arrest for the rape and murder of a woman nearly twice his age. Lorenzo Washington is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder in a brutal attack that killed 58-year-old Rita Hash one month ago. The woman was found dead in her apartment...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman booked on no contact order
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman is in custody following Sunday arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Amanda Kay Berglund was arrested shortly after 9:05 p.m. on 288th Lane near Glenwood. Authorities say Berglund was arrested on a no contact order. Berglund was taken to the Mills County Jail...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects Falls City pair of cocaine
FALLS CITY -- David Winters and Haley Loyd, both of Falls City, were arrested July 29 for suspicion of possession of cocaine. Winters is also suspected of driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of Andrea Scates of Dawson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Speedy crime at Omaha Speedee Mart
A man held up an Omaha convenience store in July and didn’t take long to do it. According to a police report the man came into a Speedee Mart south of 120th and West Center just after 11:30 p.m. July 22. He was pretty straightforward, going to the clerk...
WOWT
Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
3 News Now
4 former, current officers charged in connection to Breonna Taylor's death
The Department of Justice announced federal charges against four current and former Louisville Metro Police officers in connection to the police killing of Breonna Taylor. "Breonna Taylor should be alive today," said Attorney General Merrick Garland. The charges include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun amnesty day in Omaha
If you're looking to get rid of some leftover fireworks or some firearms, the Omaha Police Department is ready to serve. This Saturday is OPD's annual gun amnesty day. You can drop off fireworks and guns between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at two locations. Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and...
kmaland.com
Prescott man injured in Missouri crash
(Platte City) -- An Adams County man was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Missouri Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say 47-year-old Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott was driving a 2014 Nissan Armada southbound on Interstate 29 near Platte City when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Madison Avenue road closure in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department says Madison Avenue will have hard closures from Timbercrest Dr to E. Graham Ave. today to remove a tree. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. The closure is expected to last most of the day.
northwestmoinfo.com
Minor Driver Overturns Vehicle in Ringgold County Accident
TINGLEY, IA – An accident in Ringgold County late last week sent the driver and a passenger to the hospital. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports that a minor was driving in Tingley in a reckless manner on Thursday evening with two passengers in the vehicle and without adult supervision.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured after rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people are seriously injured after a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near 72nd street. Two people were taken to a local hospital in serious condition after the crash.
Comments / 0