Jefferson County Commission to give $55,700 grant to Birmingham Public Libraries

birminghamtimes.com
Listing of Birmingham’s $13M in Capital Project Funds
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved more than $13 million in capital project funding at locations both new (City Walk) and old (Rickwood Field). The allocations included $1,250,000 of funding for the new City Walk development, despite that property being state-owned. “The state did want the city to participate at a certain level,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The council also approved $375,000 for historic Rickwood Field.
Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter set to open soon
Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter, the Way Station, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at what Mayor Randall Woodfin called a “most critical and vulnerable moment.”. Across the United States, shelters are reporting a surge of people seeking beds and services due to inflation and the pandemic. Youth...
Bham Now
Southtown Court demolition continues, construction expected to kick off before 2023
It’s been nearly eight months since the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) began the demolition of Southtown Court in late 2021. Once the demolition process is complete, the site will be ready for redevelopment into a mixed-use, mixed income district with housing, office and commercial space, grocery stores and other neighborhood businesses.
wbrc.com
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
Shelby Reporter
Cynthia Todd appointed as first African American woman to UM Board of Trustees
MONTEVALLO – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Cynthia Todd to serve on the University of Montevallo Board of Trustees. Todd is the first Black woman to serve as a UM trustee. “I appreciate you serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable service to...
birminghamtimes.com
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
ironcity.ink
Demolition begins at former Carraway site
Active demolition has begun at Carraway, marking a key step forward in what will become a mixed-use development called The Star at Uptown. “This is an important time for Birmingham and especially for our neighborhoods in north Birmingham,” said Robert Simon, CEO and President of Corporate Realty, which is developing the 50-acre former hospital site. “These communities have been working with us for years, and it’s time for this land to once again be an asset for the city and the people who live here.”
wvtm13.com
Birmingham receives money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Secretary of Commerce announces Birmingham to receive $10.8 million in grant money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge. This program will build a pipeline of skilled health care and digital health care workers. It will provide health care jobs to underserved communities. “This...
Bham Now
The City of Birmingham is giving the 2025 World Police and Fire Games $2 million
It’s official—the 2025 World Police and Fire Games are coming to Birmingham. After the excitement of The World Games 2022, you know our city couldn’t stay away from another big sporting event and now the Birmingham City Council just agreed to a $2 million deal to be the host city. Keep reading to find out all the details.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors
Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
wbrc.com
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A NOMINEE’S CHANCE OF WINNING. America’s First Federal Credit Union, and not WBRC, is solely responsible for awarding of prize pack, judging of interview...
nomadlawyer.org
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
Leeds Council authorizes emergency repairs, hears Main Street update
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A brief meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 saw the Leeds City Council pass several items related to repairs and surplus, as well as several speaking during public comments, including the director of the Leeds Main Street project. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor David Miller delivered […]
wvtm13.com
Editorial: Violent crime crisis in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The murder rate in Birmingham is up 30%. Law enforcement is investigating 78 murders. There have been 15 deadly shootings since June 24 when Congress passed gun legislation. To quote Mayor Randall Woodfin, our community is in a crisis. This is not a crisis law enforcement...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
University of Alabama adds ‘chosen’ name option to student ID
The University of Alabama now allows students to use their chosen or preferred name on mobile student ID. The university’s assistant director of communications Shane Dorrill wrote via email that this option has been available on physical cards for several years, but after a software update, will be available online as well.
wvtm13.com
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
wvtm13.com
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
Roy S. Johnson: Jefferson Co. Commissioner caught in gun crossfire is all-too-common experience for all-too many
This is an opinion column. No one wants to experience this hell, though too many do. No one wants to be caught in a hail of gunfire, though too many are. Far too many in cities across the state, across the nation, live with gunfire as a near constant, like cicadas on Southern summer nights.
