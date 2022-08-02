Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/1/22) – Episode 74

At San Diego Comic-Con, Chris Jericho discussed his “barbed wire everywhere” bout against Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite with the Absolute Geek Podcast. “I have stitches actually on my inner thigh, which I’ve never had before and is a little too close for comfort. It was pretty brutal, but that’s kind of what we do, it happens sometimes. I think everyone enjoyed it and those types of matches are good for the wrestling business because people get a little bit too ‘oh, it’s not real,’ and someone gets cut on barbed wire and it changes people’s perception. It’s good to do that once in awhile. Will I ever have another barbed wire match? I’d like to say no. I’ve had two in my career, 30 years a part, maybe in another 30 years I’ll have another one.”

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO