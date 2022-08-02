Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/1/22) – Episode 74

Read on www.pwmania.com
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Finn Balor’s Advice to Wrestlers That Want to Leave WWE: “I Tell Them to Go”
WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Balor commented on advice he has for wrestlers that want to leave WWE:. “I tell them to go. There’s a whole other world; I tell them to go. Sometimes...
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
Will Ospreay Wants AEW Star To Leave NJPW
After night 8 of the G1 Climax 32 on July 30, NJPW star Will Ospreay shared his thoughts about AEW star Lance Archer being back in NJPW. “Why is Lance still here? He’s too big,” the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion said. “Thank god, Jeff’s going. I don’t feel like I could cope. It should be illegal. It just should be illegal. I don’t want him here. Can we please send him away? Tony, Tony, look just, Mr. Khan, I’m begging you. Please keep him on AEW, because otherwise he’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill him. Jeff [Cobb] please stop him.”
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
New Champions Crowned on WWE NXT 2.0
The new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance and Carter won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to win the vacant belts on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode’s commercial-free premiere. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the other teams competing.
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
Post-SummerSlam WWE RAW Scores Highest Viewership in Over Two Years
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network averaged 2.230 million viewers for Monday’s live post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW. This is an increase of 17.31% from the 1.901 million viewers who tuned in for the Madison Square Garden broadcast of the SummerSlam go-home and Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary Celebration episode last week.
Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Scott Mitchell spoke with WWE Legend Lex Luger. Luger opens up about his upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, his accomplishments in his illustrious career, the current state of professional wrestling, and more. How did the WWE Legends Biography on A&E come...
Butch Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling
Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, is regarded for his skill in the ring and is one of the better technical wrestlers on the current WWE roster. Butch gave Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport his list of wrestlers he would include on Mount Rushmore during their conversation. Since everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly debatable question.
AEW Dark Results – August 2, 2022
Slim J got a side headlock takedown on Tayshawn Price. Ariya Daivari then tagged in and struck the rib cage of Price. Price found a breakthrough and tagged in Logan Cruz. Once Cruz gets in the ring Daivari decks him then Trustbusters double suplex Cruz. Trustbusters hit a neckbreaker combination on Cruz to score the victory.
Backstage News on WWE’s Last Minute Plans for Bayley’s New Faction
Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), Bayley, and Dakota Kai made a statement this past Saturday at SummerSlam by introducing the new faction. This brought them back to WWE television. As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon, who was still in charge of creative, was approached about creating this group a good amount of time before Kai’s debut.
Impact Wrestling Results – August 4, 2022
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match. Tasha Steelz joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary as Knockouts collide! Alisha gets dumped on her head by Evans. Alisha hits a Codebreaker but gets caught in mid-air on the follow-up crossbody attempt. Evans connects with a fall-away slam for two. Evans takes total control as she stretches Alisha across the steel ring post. Alisha locks in a submission but Evans fights out with a sidewalk slam. Alisha creates separation with a tornado DDT, then begins to build momentum with a Flatliner. Alisha hits a crossbody off the second rope to almost put her away. Evans connects with a thunderous Full Nelson slam to score the victory!
Special AEW Dark: Elevation Episode Airing Tonight, Wrestler to Debut
A special three-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” will air tonight at 7 p.m. ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.. Mance Warner will make his AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Elevation special against Serpentico. This unfolds as Warner gets ready to compete against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Friday’s live Rampage.
Chris Jericho Reveals What Motivated Him to Do the “Barbed Wire Everywhere” Match
At San Diego Comic-Con, Chris Jericho discussed his “barbed wire everywhere” bout against Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite with the Absolute Geek Podcast. “I have stitches actually on my inner thigh, which I’ve never had before and is a little too close for comfort. It was pretty brutal, but that’s kind of what we do, it happens sometimes. I think everyone enjoyed it and those types of matches are good for the wrestling business because people get a little bit too ‘oh, it’s not real,’ and someone gets cut on barbed wire and it changes people’s perception. It’s good to do that once in awhile. Will I ever have another barbed wire match? I’d like to say no. I’ve had two in my career, 30 years a part, maybe in another 30 years I’ll have another one.”
Jon Moxley Segment Confirmed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that Interim Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will cut a promo on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Moxley will address his impending championship defence against either Chris Jericho or Wheeler Yuta on the Quake by the Lake show next week. Last week, AEW scheduled Jericho vs. Moxley, however on Rampage, Jericho declared that he would risk his title opportunity in order to defeat Yuta.
Stephanie McMahon Claims WWE SummerSlam 2022 Was Most-Watched In 35-Year History Of Annual PPV Tradition
Stephanie McMahon has her first pay-per-view event as the co-CEO of WWE under her belt following the WWE SummerSlam 2022 special event from this past Saturday night. If the e-mail she sent out along with an infographic after the event is any indication — it was quite the success.
WWE NXT Results – August 2, 2022
WWE NXT Results – August 2, 2022. NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz. Tatum Paxley & Kayden Carter begin the action & they lock...
Main Events Confirmed For Next Wednesday’s AEW Quake By The Lake Special Event
The card for the annual AEW Quake By The Lake special event continued to take shape on Wednesday night. During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event, solidifying his spot as the challenger in the scheduled Interim AEW Championship main event against Jon Moxley at next week’s AEW special-themed edition of Dynamite on TBS.
Certain WWE Stars Worried About Losing Their Spots With Triple H in Charge of Creative
With Triple H now leading WWE’s creative department, both talent and fans are very optimistic. That might not apply to everyone, though. After not getting as much use as some would have hoped under Vince McMahon, wrestlers like Ciampa are about to receive a major push. Under Triple H’s direction, some wrestlers won’t be pushed as much as they were under Vince.
