Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche JV Legion qualifies for state

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32’s junior varsity Legion baseball team will compete in the state B tournament set for Aug. 5-7 in Clark. Post 32 placed second at the class B West Regional to qualify for state. Belle Fourche fell 3-1 to Winner, outslugged Stanley County 16-6, and shut out Martin 15-0 to finish 2-1 for the weekend.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD

