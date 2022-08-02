Read on www.amazingmadison.com
KELOLAND Sports hosts Football Media Day
On Wednesday, teams from 11AAA to 11A and 9B came to Howard Wood Field for the KELOLAND Sports High School Football Media Day.
‘Soak it in’: Sioux Falls little league preps for Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls little league team won the state championship last week and now they'll represent team South Dakota in the Little League World Series Midwest Regional.
Laramie Minors All-Stars Take Second Place at Little League State Tournament
The Laramie Minors Little League All-Stars settled for a runner-up finish at the Wyoming Little League Baseball State Tournament in Gillette last week. Laramie was 2-2 at the state tournament and lost in the championship game to Torrington, 10-0. After a second-place finish in the Wyoming Little League East District...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche JV Legion qualifies for state
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32’s junior varsity Legion baseball team will compete in the state B tournament set for Aug. 5-7 in Clark. Post 32 placed second at the class B West Regional to qualify for state. Belle Fourche fell 3-1 to Winner, outslugged Stanley County 16-6, and shut out Martin 15-0 to finish 2-1 for the weekend.
