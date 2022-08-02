(CBS DETROIT) – The body of a Harrison Township man has been recovered Tuesday after he drowned in Lake St. Clair. The body of 49-year-old James Hauff was located by the Macomb County Dive Team on Tuesday, Aug. 2. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 1, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a boater who saw two dogs swimming approximately 300 yards from a 17′ aluminum fishing boat near the Black Creek. The caller said the boat was unoccupied, but there was music playing from it and there were personal items on the boat. The Macomb County Marine Division, along with the...

