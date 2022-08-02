ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

July proves busy month for St. Clair County traffic enforcement

In just 31 days, the St. Clair County Sheriff Office made 116 traffic stops, almost 60 speeding citations, nearly 20 moving violations and six misdemeanor arrests during their July traffic enforcement along the M-25 corridor in Burchville Township. Traffic data from 2017 to 2021 was analyzed this year, with it...
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
ocscanner.news

LACEY: PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LACEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Lacey Township Police Department would like to remind our residents and visitors to lock your car doors and bring your vehicle key fobs with you. The majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have the key fobs left inside them, while at the same time the majority of thefts from inside vehicles are from unlocked cars.
CBS Detroit

Police: Body Of Man Who Drowned In Lake St. Clair Recovered

(CBS DETROIT) – The body of a Harrison Township man has been recovered Tuesday after he drowned in Lake St. Clair. The body of 49-year-old James Hauff was located by the Macomb County Dive Team on Tuesday, Aug. 2. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 1, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a boater who saw two dogs swimming approximately 300 yards from a 17′ aluminum fishing boat near the Black Creek. The caller said the boat was unoccupied, but there was music playing from it and there were personal items on the boat. The Macomb County Marine Division, along with the...
UPMATTERS

Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan...
clarkstonnews.com

Speeding issue on Pine Knob Road

According to one Independence Township resident, Pine Knob Road south of Clarkston Road is dangerous and action must be taken immediately. At the July 19 regular meeting of the Township Board of Trustees, Isabel Gugyela addressed the board. “I live on Pine Knob Road, a dirt road, and my taxes...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair County Health Department-Opinion EditorialMonkeypox Awareness in St. Clair County

As the community enjoys a summer of festivals, beaches, concerts and fun during this “post surge” phase of the COVID pandemic, a new concern; Monkeypox has emerged. Important to note is that Monkeypox is different than the COVID pandemic. Monkeypox is not “novel” or new, it has established testing, transmission data, vaccinations and treatment.
