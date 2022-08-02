Read on www.wphm.net
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
July proves busy month for St. Clair County traffic enforcement
In just 31 days, the St. Clair County Sheriff Office made 116 traffic stops, almost 60 speeding citations, nearly 20 moving violations and six misdemeanor arrests during their July traffic enforcement along the M-25 corridor in Burchville Township. Traffic data from 2017 to 2021 was analyzed this year, with it...
Mysterious deaths in Macomb Township may not be a murder
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
Police investigate after 2 people found dead inside Macomb County home
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
Woman, child found dead inside Macomb County home during welfare check
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Delays in firearm FBI background checks prompt calls for change
In metro Detroit and across the country, gun shops often face delays when running FBI background checks. It's something now prompting calls for change.
LACEY: PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LACEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Lacey Township Police Department would like to remind our residents and visitors to lock your car doors and bring your vehicle key fobs with you. The majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have the key fobs left inside them, while at the same time the majority of thefts from inside vehicles are from unlocked cars.
Police: Body Of Man Who Drowned In Lake St. Clair Recovered
(CBS DETROIT) – The body of a Harrison Township man has been recovered Tuesday after he drowned in Lake St. Clair. The body of 49-year-old James Hauff was located by the Macomb County Dive Team on Tuesday, Aug. 2. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 1, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a boater who saw two dogs swimming approximately 300 yards from a 17′ aluminum fishing boat near the Black Creek. The caller said the boat was unoccupied, but there was music playing from it and there were personal items on the boat. The Macomb County Marine Division, along with the...
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
State police conduct 3 traffic stops of drivers going more than 100 miles an hour
FOX 2 - Michigan State Police say early this morning there were three examples of reckless driving, which is what they see night after night - and they want to get a handle on it before more lives are lost. If a ticket won't slow drivers down try taking away...
Michiganders Stopped For Going 126mph, Arrested Moments Later For Doing 112
The same trooper pulled them over both times.
Man's body pulled from Lake St. Clair after 2 dogs found swimming near empty boat
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team,...
3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’
ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan. The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan...
Speeding issue on Pine Knob Road
According to one Independence Township resident, Pine Knob Road south of Clarkston Road is dangerous and action must be taken immediately. At the July 19 regular meeting of the Township Board of Trustees, Isabel Gugyela addressed the board. “I live on Pine Knob Road, a dirt road, and my taxes...
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
St. Clair County Health Department-Opinion EditorialMonkeypox Awareness in St. Clair County
As the community enjoys a summer of festivals, beaches, concerts and fun during this “post surge” phase of the COVID pandemic, a new concern; Monkeypox has emerged. Important to note is that Monkeypox is different than the COVID pandemic. Monkeypox is not “novel” or new, it has established testing, transmission data, vaccinations and treatment.
