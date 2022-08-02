ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Megan Coyne, the voice of New Jersey, is headed to the White House

Just five years after interning on Phil Murphy’s 2017 gubernatorial campaign, Livingston native Megan Coyne is on her way to the White House. Coyne, one of the architects of New Jersey’s hugely successful Twitter account with an attitude departed last week as Murphy’s social media director to join the Biden administration.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
insidernj.com

What’s the Matter with Kan… er, New Jersey???

If it happens in Kansas, it reverberates in New Jersey. Well, not normally, but maybe today it does. It sure didn’t take much time for Democrats in Washington and in the Garden State to crow about voters in Kansas strongly supporting abortion rights on Tuesday. “Kansas is proof. Americans...
KANSAS STATE
Jalopnik

NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets

The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation

New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
wrnjradio.com

Morris County, state, local officials tour Suburban Propane

WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined New Jersey legislators, local officials and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce in a tour of Suburban Propane’s Whippany headquarters Wednesday to learn more about the firm’s energy production and clean-energy developments. “We greatly...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding

New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseymonitor.com

Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid

About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
POLITICS
jerseydigs.com

Watsessing is Becoming Bloomfield’s Next Downtown

Few places in Essex County can boast a midtown-direct train, a light rail station, and access to a highway. Bloomfield’s Watsessing neighborhood has all of this within a half-mile radius. But for some reason, it has only caught the eye of developers within the last five years. Local restaurateur...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
