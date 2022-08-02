Read on www.politico.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Young Democrats start petition to have N.J. brewery restrictions repealed
The Jersey City Young Democrats have started a petition to have the New Jersey brewery restrictions repealed after being implemented by the New Jersey Division of Alcohol and Beverage Control last month. “New regulations include eliminating discounts for first responders and military, limiting events on-site to 25 a year, 52...
New Jersey Globe
Megan Coyne, the voice of New Jersey, is headed to the White House
Just five years after interning on Phil Murphy’s 2017 gubernatorial campaign, Livingston native Megan Coyne is on her way to the White House. Coyne, one of the architects of New Jersey’s hugely successful Twitter account with an attitude departed last week as Murphy’s social media director to join the Biden administration.
insidernj.com
What’s the Matter with Kan… er, New Jersey???
If it happens in Kansas, it reverberates in New Jersey. Well, not normally, but maybe today it does. It sure didn’t take much time for Democrats in Washington and in the Garden State to crow about voters in Kansas strongly supporting abortion rights on Tuesday. “Kansas is proof. Americans...
Jalopnik
NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets
The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
Threats for DeGise in Jersey City, NJ: ‘I hope your kids get run over’
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise fears leaving her apartment and for her children's safety after a series of death threats following her highly publicized hit-and-run accident, according to her spokesman. DeGise fled the scene after SUV plowed into bicyclist Andrew Black on July 19. Video of the incident shows she...
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Newark, NJ mayor asks businesses to close for 13-mile anti-violence demonstration
Newark is organizing a 13-mile Citywide Peace Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20 to support efforts to end gun violence in the city. Mayor Ras Baraka called gun violence the biggest threat to the city's future and a public health crisis for the country. He is asking business owners to close early that day and join residents and community organizations for the walk.
New Jersey Globe
New GOP candidate in Morris Township was part of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest
Morris Township Republicans have picked Sherry Nardolillo, who took part in the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol and has voiced false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, as their candidate for a sudden vacancy on the township committee. Democrat Tara Olivo-Moore, who was elected last year,...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County, state, local officials tour Suburban Propane
WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined New Jersey legislators, local officials and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce in a tour of Suburban Propane’s Whippany headquarters Wednesday to learn more about the firm’s energy production and clean-energy developments. “We greatly...
Christie appointee: Taxes are too high and New Jersey is embracing a ‘culture of death’ | Opinion
New Jersey needs a wake-up call. First, it is too expensive to do business and live in New Jersey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
newjerseymonitor.com
Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid
About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
jerseydigs.com
Watsessing is Becoming Bloomfield’s Next Downtown
Few places in Essex County can boast a midtown-direct train, a light rail station, and access to a highway. Bloomfield’s Watsessing neighborhood has all of this within a half-mile radius. But for some reason, it has only caught the eye of developers within the last five years. Local restaurateur...
POLITICO
Hochul leads Zeldin by 14 points
Gov. Kathy Hochul is leading Rep. Lee Zeldin in the governor’s race, but the lead is “certainly not insurmountable.”. That’s the takeaway from the first public poll in the general election, out this morning from the Siena College Research Institute. Hochul is up 53 percent to 39 percent over her Republican opponent among likely general election voters.
Top NYC elected official pits S.I. against other boroughs in City Council redistricting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A win for Staten Island means losses for other parts of the city, or at least one top city official thinks so. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens) issued a nearly 400-word statement Wednesday calling out the New York City Districting Commission for its initial map proposal that kept all three of the Island’s City Council districts entirely on Staten Island.
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
NJ Sharing Network Honors the Memory of Jordan Herron of Jersey City
Celebrated in August, National Minority Donor Awareness Month honors the generosity of multicultural organ and tissue donors and their families, while also underscoring the critical need for people from diverse communities to register as organ and tissue donors. Locally in the Garden State, NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated non-profit...
