El Paso, TX

National pet inflation impacts El Paso animal shelter

By Ariana Parra
KFOX 14
 2 days ago
KFOX 14

Inflation causes El Pasoans to surrender their pets

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As inflation continues to impact the nation, some animal shelters are feeling the effects now more than ever. El Paso Animal Services adoption rates are down by nearly 60%, the director Terry Kebschell told CBS4. “We’re not really seeing an increase of animals per...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Motorcycle crash in east El Paso sends one to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened on North Clark Drive and Geronimo Drive, the spokesperson...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of History opens 2 new exhibits

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History has opened two new exhibits, “Pasos Urbanos: A Photographic Narrative of Borderlands Sunrise and Sunset” and “Chicano Power! A Force for Change and Progress in El Paso.”. Pasos Urbanos: A Photographic Narrative of Borderlands Sunrise...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Statements made on third anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso, Texas. André Pablo Anchondo, Jordan Kae Anchondo, Arturo Benavides, Jorge Calvillo Garcia, Leonardo Campos Jr., Maribel Hernandez-Loya, Adolfo Cerros Hernández, Sara Esther Regalado Monreal, Guillermo "Coach Memo" Garcia, Angelina Silva Englisbee, Maria Muñoz Flores, Raul Estrada Flores, Gerhard Alexander Hoffmann, David Alvah Johnson, Luis Alfonso Juarez, Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, Ivan Manzano, Gloria Irma Marquez, Elsa L. Mendoza, Margie Reckard, Javier Amir Rodriguez, Teresa Trinidad Sanchez Guerra, and Juan De Dios Velazquez were killed.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Great Khalid Foundation to distribute backpacks to Riverside Middle School students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — TheGreatKhalidFoundation will be at Riverside Middle SchoolonFriday to distribute backpackstoevery6th-gradestudent. Executive DirectorLindaWolfewillbeonsitebeginningat2:30pm tocloseoutthisyear’sBack to Schoolprogram. “Thisyear’sbackpacksarealittleheavier,” saidLindaWolfe,“Everystudentwillreceivea fewextraitemsto ensuretheyhaveeverythingtheyneedfortheentireyear.”. InnovativeTechnologyCoach RubyShivery writes,“these[Riverside]Rebelsare encouragementandhopeandthisisforthem– awaytoshowloveandsupportand demonstratethatweseethemassuccessfulindividuals.”. RiversideMiddleSchoolasksthatallvisitorscheckinatthefrontofficewheretheywillbe directedtothedistributionsite. “Walmarthasbeenapartof ourBacktoSchoolprogramsincedayone,”saidLindaWolfe,“andwecannotthankthem enoughfortheirpartnership.TheGreatKhalidFoundationwouldalsoliketothankRaiz FederalCreditUnionandWestStarfortheircontinuedsupport. TheGreatKhalidFoundationisKhalid’snamesakenon-profitorganizationfoundedtogive backtothefamiliesinthecommunityofElPaso. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...

