National pet inflation impacts El Paso animal shelter

KFOX 14
Inflation causes El Pasoans to surrender their pets
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As inflation continues to impact the nation, some animal shelters are feeling the effects now more than ever. El Paso Animal Services adoption rates are down by nearly 60%, the director Terry Kebschell told CBS4. “We’re not really seeing an increase of animals per...
KFOX 14
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
KFOX 14
'We should honor them forever': El Pasoans remember those lost on Aug. 3 at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
KFOX 14
Live Action El Paso hosts hike-a-thon every other Saturdays through October
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Anyone who loves trails and the outdoors is invited to participate in the Live Active El Paso Hike-A-Thon series that starts this Saturday and runs through October. at various trails and trailheads. The series will run every other Saturday. It encourages people of all...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department to hosts wet-down ceremonies for rescue, fire units
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host two new state-of-the-art emergency response units for the members of the department, to help support their lifesaving mission. Two wet-down ceremonies will be held to welcome the new Rescue 19 and pumper 21 units into service. A...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans gather for healing sound bath ahead of Aug. 3 shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Live Active El Paso held a free sound bath session to promote healing a day before the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. The sound bath, which can lead participants into a calming meditative state, was...
KFOX 14
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
KFOX 14
Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The residents of and staff of the Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises will honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting by lighting the Blue Flame building Wednesday. HOME’s historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso was lit in white to honor...
KFOX 14
House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
KFOX 14
Racetrack Drive between Doniphan, Paisano closed after wastewater line struck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Racetrack Drive between Doniphan and Paisano on the Texas and New Mexico border is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a contractor hitting a wastewater line, according to El Paso Water. The wastewater line was hit at the construction site of phase 2 of the...
KFOX 14
Cielo Vista Walmart employees pay respect to victims at 'Grand Candela' memorial
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Employees of an El Paso Walmart walked outside their store into the parking lot to remember 23 lives. Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of the Walmart shooting massacre. On August 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at the Cielo Vista Walmart store. After sunrise,...
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash in east El Paso sends one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened on North Clark Drive and Geronimo Drive, the spokesperson...
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of History opens 2 new exhibits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History has opened two new exhibits, “Pasos Urbanos: A Photographic Narrative of Borderlands Sunrise and Sunset” and “Chicano Power! A Force for Change and Progress in El Paso.”. Pasos Urbanos: A Photographic Narrative of Borderlands Sunrise...
KFOX 14
Statements made on third anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso, Texas. André Pablo Anchondo, Jordan Kae Anchondo, Arturo Benavides, Jorge Calvillo Garcia, Leonardo Campos Jr., Maribel Hernandez-Loya, Adolfo Cerros Hernández, Sara Esther Regalado Monreal, Guillermo "Coach Memo" Garcia, Angelina Silva Englisbee, Maria Muñoz Flores, Raul Estrada Flores, Gerhard Alexander Hoffmann, David Alvah Johnson, Luis Alfonso Juarez, Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, Ivan Manzano, Gloria Irma Marquez, Elsa L. Mendoza, Margie Reckard, Javier Amir Rodriguez, Teresa Trinidad Sanchez Guerra, and Juan De Dios Velazquez were killed.
KFOX 14
15-year-old girl, migrants involved in Texas DPS chase in El Paso's Upper Valley, DPS says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 15-year-old girl and another individual are accused of leading DPS troopers on a vehicle chase in El Paso's Upper Valley Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles including a Texas Department of...
KFOX 14
Great Khalid Foundation to distribute backpacks to Riverside Middle School students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — TheGreatKhalidFoundation will be at Riverside Middle SchoolonFriday to distribute backpackstoevery6th-gradestudent. Executive DirectorLindaWolfewillbeonsitebeginningat2:30pm tocloseoutthisyear’sBack to Schoolprogram. “Thisyear’sbackpacksarealittleheavier,” saidLindaWolfe,“Everystudentwillreceivea fewextraitemsto ensuretheyhaveeverythingtheyneedfortheentireyear.”. InnovativeTechnologyCoach RubyShivery writes,“these[Riverside]Rebelsare encouragementandhopeandthisisforthem– awaytoshowloveandsupportand demonstratethatweseethemassuccessfulindividuals.”. RiversideMiddleSchoolasksthatallvisitorscheckinatthefrontofficewheretheywillbe directedtothedistributionsite. “Walmarthasbeenapartof ourBacktoSchoolprogramsincedayone,”saidLindaWolfe,“andwecannotthankthem enoughfortheirpartnership.TheGreatKhalidFoundationwouldalsoliketothankRaiz FederalCreditUnionandWestStarfortheircontinuedsupport. TheGreatKhalidFoundationisKhalid’snamesakenon-profitorganizationfoundedtogive backtothefamiliesinthecommunityofElPaso. Sign up...
KFOX 14
Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting taught to Burges High School students on third anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting that resulted in the death of 23 El Pasoans. Burges High School spent part of the day teaching students about the heartbreaking events that took place at the Cielo Vista Walmart that day.
KFOX 14
Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office ask residents to donate new, used fans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to donate new or sued fans for their fan drive. People can drop off their fans Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff's office headquarters located at 3850 Justice Drive. Deputies said...
