ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

GOAT Fuel Is the Black-Owned, Jerry Rice-Endorsed Energy Drink You Have to Try

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpVHT_0h1Zwho600
G.O.A.T. Fuel is Jerry Rice-approved. G.O.A.T. Fuel

Jaqui Rice Gold was two years and two developers into creating a peer-to-peer marketplace for hair extensions when she realized she was relying too heavily on energy drinks to power through her end-of-day workouts. She wanted a cleaner option — and so, in collaboration with her co-founders Jerry Rice (also her father) and Trevion Gold (also her husband), she created G.O.A.T Fuel energy drink, the first Black-owned energy drink on the market.

We spoke to the husband-and-wife team about their purpose-driven mission — and what it’s like checking Instagram when you’re wiped out and your dad is one of the most driven athletes in the history of American pro sports.

InsideHook: How did G.O.A.T Fuel start?

Jaqui Rice Gold: I’m technically a law school dropout. I moved from New York, where I was going to Fordham Law, to LA, to focus on my creative endeavors. I noticed a pain point when it came to hair extensions — so I co-founded a peer-to-peer marketplace for them.

Two years [and] two developers later, I started drinking energy drinks along with tea to power myself through my late-night workouts — still trying to be healthy by working out…but tired. I was drinking whatever energy drinks were in the cold section at the gym, and I didn’t feel good about it. But that’s where the idea for G.O.A.T Fuel came about. It was a byproduct of a rigorous entrepreneurial journey.

Your energy drink has mushrooms and uses natural flavors. Why did you choose that route?

Trevion Gold: [Other sports drinks] have been marketed as if they’re giving you energy. Technically, they’re not really giving you energy. They might help you recover when your energy is depleted, but they’re not giving you energy.

People talk about being jittery and crashing [with other drinks]. With natural caffeine and the addition of these cordyceps mushrooms, you don’t have those jitters with G.O.A.T Fuel.

Jaqui, your dad, football player Jerry Rice, is often referred to as the original GOAT. He’s also a co-founder of your brand. Can you tell us about how he’s inspired you?

Jaqui Rice Gold: We were tired entrepreneurs just trying to make it in LA. Every morning when I woke up, I went on Instagram…and the first image I would see every morning was a selfie of my father saying, “Just killed my Peloton workout. Go get it GOATs!” I was like, “I feel like the [weakest] person in the world because my dad is done with his Peloton workout already.” It literally grinded my gears. He’s got a ton of energy. He’s clearly still out there, getting it. He’s always also been so meticulous about what he puts into his body.

You launched your brand during the pandemic. How did launching then inspire you to give back?

Jaqui Rice Gold:

We launched two months before the shutdown. With what was going on in the world, we realized the need to inspire people more than ever. We started to envision what we were building with G.O.A.T Fuel — beyond the fact that we’re an energy drink brand and more as a brand of inspiration. Just two months in, we started rolling out programs: first-responder programs where they got free G.O.A.T Fuel or a discount, as long as they could verify their credentials. We had a similar program for students. We automatically felt tasked with the mission of giving back and inspiring people during such a challenging time.

GOAT is the first Black-owned energy drink. Can you tell me what it means to you to be in a space so lacking in multidimensional viewpoints?

Jaqui Rice Gold: It’s exciting for us to be a pioneer in this space. We didn’t really know that when we got started — but once we got into our meetings with various stakeholders in our space and distributors, etc., we started to notice that there weren’t a lot of people who look like us. We decided to just lean in and felt even more inspired about the opportunity ahead of us. We thought that maybe we can pave the way for others behind us.

Everyone coming on our team, they’re stakeholders. They get a stake in the company, and they have to have that G.O.A.T mindset. It starts from the top all the way and flows through to our product. My dad wouldn’t accept anything less — he expects excellence. Trust me!

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

All Airlines Should Copy What Southwest Just Announced

All those flight credits you racked up during Covid (the early years) and this summer of travel hell? Southwest Airlines just announced that you can keep ’em and use ’em pretty much whenever you want. In a move that’s believed to be the first of its kind on...
TRAVEL
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Drinks#Business Industry#Linus Business#American
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August

What are you thinking about reading as the summer heads into its home stretch? Our recommendations for the month of August cover a lot of ground — from candid memoirs to wide-ranging histories that make unexpected connections. These 10 books include a fictional trip back in time to mid-century Hollywood and a thoughtful look at urban infrastructure. Whether you’re looking for thrills or knowledge, this list should have something for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Las Vegas Casinos Grapple With Flash Floods

When you’re gambling in a Las Vegas casino, you might expect coins to begin pouring out of a slot machine, but the idea of water pouring onto the casino floor without an end in sight is a bit more unexpected. This week, however, several casinos on the Strip experienced exactly that — flash floods that turned a normal night’s recreation into a disaster in waiting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

The Bourbon Industry Is Hosting an Auction to Help Those Affected by the Kentucky Floods

As floods continue to ravage eastern Kentucky, one of the state’s biggest industries — bourbon — is stepping up to help. Wild Turkey posted this announcement on their Instagram on Tuesday: “Our hearts are with all those affected by the severe weather and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We are donating $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, as well as some rare Wild Turkey bourbon-related items and experiences to the Kentucky Distillers Association’s relief auction — with proceeds going directly to affected communities.”
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
InsideHook

The Hotel Hot List: Four Places to Stay Right Now in 2022

Who doesn’t want to plan a vacation by throwing a dart at a map? Pure, unbridled spontaneity is great when you’re down for anything, but most of the time it’s helpful to get a nudge in the right direction. A single tip, a glowing recommendation from a friend or a little nugget of insight, like learning about a spectacular new hotel worth planning an entire trip around, can be the inspiration you need.
ATLANTA, GA
InsideHook

Thoughts About Shrinking Airplane Seats? The FAA Is (Finally) Listening.

When it comes to airplane seat size, it’s a widely debated topic — one that the Federal Aviation Association has been urged to answer for years. In fact, per a report from USA Today, an airline passenger advocacy group called FlyersRights.org has been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions since 2015. Three years later, in 2018, a federal mandate was passed, which set forth a set of requirements for the FAA regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Boomer Esiason Didn’t Hold Back When Criticizing LIV Golf

The storm of controversy surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour shows no signs of abating, with an increasing number of prominent sports figures outside of golf weighing in on the ethics of the tour. Earlier this month, Charles Barkley offered his take on the controversy. This week, it was NFL great Boomer Esiason’s turn. And it was — shall we say — candid.
NFL
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in July 2022

To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so).
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

How Much Salary Will Deshaun Watson’s Suspension Cost Him?

In somewhat of a rarity in terms of timing, news leaked out on Monday morning that U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has ruled Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. The ruling comes more than two years after the Cleveland Browns quarterback,...
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideHook

Rumors of “Rocky” Spinoff Leave Sylvester Stallone Fuming

Last month, a long-running feud between Sylvester Stallone and Rocky producer Irwin Winkler became very public when Stallone took to social media to express his frustration with Winkler and call for his rights to the character of Rocky Balboa back. Over the weekend, Stallone discovered something else that magnified his frustrations: news of a rumored film focusing on the Drago family, antagonists in Rocky IV and Creed II.
MOVIES
InsideHook

Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp on Diversifying Craft Beer

If you know anything about craft beer, what likely first comes to mind when someone mentions San Diego’s Stone Brewing are bold, ultra-hoppy IPAs. Beers like Ruination, its Enjoy By series and even its flagship Stone IPA solidified the brand’s reputation as a West Coast IPA pioneer and served as its calling card for decades. But in recent years, Stone has shifted its focus a bit, broadening its horizons and introducing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The brewery even expanded beyond beer entirely and launched its Buenavida line of hard seltzers last year.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Enjoy Your Next Happy Hour on a Boat That Sailed Around the World

A Maryland dad sells his tech business, circumnavigates the globe with his family and opens a water-cruise business in Ocean City that provides jobs to middle- and high-schoolers from Baltimore, via a not-for-profit partnership. It’s a story that’s hard to root against, and we haven’t even mentioned the ice cream cruise yet.
OCEAN CITY, MD
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy