Read on www.wphm.net
Related
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results
A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted. Michigan's largest county —...
WILX-TV
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MetroTimes
In Michigan governor’s race, Jan. 6 rioter won’t concede to Trump-endorsed candidate
A man who was arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the attempted insurrection at the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6 to keep President Donald Trump in power is now refusing to concede to the Trump-endorsed candidate in Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
hourdetroit.com
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan State Senate election results for Aug. 2, 2022
The follow are live election results for the Republican and Democrat races in the 38 State Senate districts in Michigan. Candidates who are running unopposed in their primary are not displayed.
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Republican Party cancels election watch party over threats of violence
Multiple threats of violence communicated to a female staffer with the Michigan Republican Party has resulted in the MIGOP cancelling an election night watch party it had originally planned in downtown Lansing. News of the threats were first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business. Gus Portela, the party’s deputy chief...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment
LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
wphm.net
St. Clair County voters say “yes” to millage proposals
County wide voters Tuesday approve five millage proposals, including three renewals, and two new taxes. Renewals for the Parks and Recreation Commission and senior services, as well as new millage for ambulance services all passed by a three to one margin. It was slightly closer for a new operating millage...
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Happening Today /
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary
With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
wincountry.com
Attorney General Nessel issues statement on Michigan Court of Appeals ruling
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on Monday, August 1, following the ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals concerning the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion statute by county prosecutors:. “Today’s ruling will not deter my efforts to continue to...
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month.
Comments / 0