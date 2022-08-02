ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
onedetroitpbs.org

Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results

A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday.  As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted.  Michigan's largest county —...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Saint Clair County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Clair County, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
bridgemi.com

Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote

A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
JAMESTOWN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Election Local#Election Day#Smartphone App#Republican#The Parks Commissions#Community College#Wphm
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment

LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wphm.net

St. Clair County voters say “yes” to millage proposals

County wide voters Tuesday approve five millage proposals, including three renewals, and two new taxes. Renewals for the Parks and Recreation Commission and senior services, as well as new millage for ambulance services all passed by a three to one margin. It was slightly closer for a new operating millage...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
MSNBC

'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent

If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Happening Today /
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
POLITICO

There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary

With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE
wincountry.com

Attorney General Nessel issues statement on Michigan Court of Appeals ruling

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on Monday, August 1, following the ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals concerning the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion statute by county prosecutors:. “Today’s ruling will not deter my efforts to continue to...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy