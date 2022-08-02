Read on www.mysuncoast.com
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Storms likely today and some could be heavy rain producers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The atmosphere has plenty of moisture to work with today and storms are again likely. The cooling storms may be welcome by many after daytimes in the 90s and triple-digit “feels like” temperatures again this afternoon. The center of our high pressure is located...
Hurricane season forecast update: NOAA, CSU still predict above-average season
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) have released updates to their forecasts on the number of tropical systems the Atlantic Basin could see this year.
Mysuncoast.com
Storms are back in the forecast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last week Saharan dust along with high pressure was limiting our normal afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern. That has since moved on and now we can expect a good chance for scattered storms to be with us each and every day. Most of the day will...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 4
MaryAnn Tygh Parks captured this photo of a fawn having a bite to eat at Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
Longboat Observer
FPL upgrades power lines to withstand severe storms
Standing next to a 6,000-pound steel and concrete pole Florida Power & Light was erecting at the eastern end of University Parkway, spokesperson George Bennett talked about his company's technological advances. It was part of FPL's effort to show local residents how it is upgrading its main power lines to...
WESH
Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
Mysuncoast.com
“No Swim” advisories lifted at select Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “no swim” advisories that were issued for three Sarasota beaches has been lifted after the receiving test results for normal levels of bacteria from the Florida Department of Health. The beaches where the advisories have recently lifted are Bird key/ Ringling Causeway, Venice...
WINKNEWS.com
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
In this Gulfshore Business report, Florida Power & Light is kicking off a new project that will make it easier to flip the power back on after a powerful storm. Five months ago, at Hernando Avenue and Claude Court in Port Charlotte looked a bit different. At the time, there...
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Suncoast - The Streets of Fruit
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pineapple, coconut, mango, banana, and orange. Sounds like a delicious fruit salad! But in downtown Sarasota, these are some of the original street names. How did we become famous for the Streets of Fruit? And, whatever happened to Banana Avenue?. Do you have an idea for...
Longboat Observer
New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district
Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ named Florida’s Airport of the Year
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has been named the state’s Commercial Service Airport of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Aug. 1 announcement notes SRQ is the fastest-growing commercial airport in the state. In 2021, SRQ processed 3.1 million passengers, a 155.7% increase...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County beaches now safe for swimmers, new tests show
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - All no-swim advisories along beaches in Manatee County have been lifted, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday. The four Manatee County beaches that had been under an advisory -- Bayfront Park North, Manatee Public Beach North, Coquina Beach North and Palma Sola South -- are now safe, after tests show bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels.
Delays clear on Howard Frankland Bridge
Commuters planning to take I-275 from Hillsborough into Pinellas County can expect serious delays as crews work to clear a vehicle fire on the Howard Frankland Bridge Tuesday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has shut down Fruitville Road on both directions near Sarasota Center Boulevard, east on I-75. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
businessobserverfl.com
New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park
A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Boulevard accident Wednesday leads to at least one fatality, closes lanes
Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies currently (1 p.m., Wednesday) are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard that led to a fatality. The crash between a car and a motorcycle occurred on the northbound lanes of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard between Wood Fern Trail and...
