Abbotsford Canucks’ Rookies Will Continue Excitement in 2022-23
By all accounts, the Abbotsford Canucks had a successful inaugural 2021-22 season in the Fraser Valley. Fans flocked to Abbotsford Centre every night to watch their team rack up an impressive 39-23-5-1 record along with several standout performances by American Hockey League (AHL) veterans and rookies alike. They even got to see history be made with the first AHL goal scored by a Japanese-born forward in Yushiroh Hirano’s tally on Jan. 22, 2022, against the San Diego Gulls. It was a goal for the ages as he went on to score five goals in 30 games and play for the Japanese National Team at the 2022 Division 1B IIHF World Championship in Finland where he wore an “A” and led his team to a silver medal on the strength of six goals and 10 points in four games.
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Minnesota Wild Announce Preseason Game in Milwaukee
SAINT PAUL, Minn.- As part of their preseason schedule, the Minnesota Wild will play the Chicago Blackhawks in the "Home Away from Home," 2022 series presented by BMO, at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the puck drop, Fiserv Forum's entertainment plaza and Deer District...
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23
With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, World Juniors, MacEwen & More
Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers will be able to see members of the organization play in competitive hockey games much sooner than the start of the regular season after prospects Tyson Foerster and Elliot Desnoyers earned spots on Team Canada’s roster for the World Junior Championships (WJC). The organization also retained bruiser Zack MacEwen and got more news about prospect accolades this week.
Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL
DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
Blackhawks face Wild in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee...
DARRYL SUTTER'S SON JOINS CALGARY'S AHL AFFILIATE
The Calgary Flames, and the team's newly relocated AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers, are keeping it in the family. The Wranglers, who were previously the Stockton Heat, signed five new players to AHL-only deals Wednesday. One of them is Brett Sutter, son of the Flames' head coach Darryl Sutter. Brett...
Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum to host NHL 'Home Away from Home' game
There has not been a NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993. That will change this year as the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have reached an agreement to host the NHL’ “Home Away from Home” game on Oct. 2, 2022. The event will be a preseason matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the two NHL teams closest to Milwaukee.
