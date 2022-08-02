Commonwealth Games: NI bowlers lose medal match as Walsh reaches last eight

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Archie Battersbee: mother says life support to be removed at 11am Wednesday
The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee has said his life support treatment will be removed at 11am on Wednesday, hours after a last-minute attempt to postpone the hospital taking action was rejected by the UK’s supreme court “with a heavy heart”. On Monday, the court of appeal...
1,600-year-old Anglo-Saxon cemetery holds speared man and wealthy woman
A wealthy pagan burial ground, dating from the first years of the Anglo-Saxon invasion of Britain during the fifth century A.D., has been uncovered near London ahead of a high-speed rail project, known as High Speed 2 (HS2). The new discoveries, which include more than 100 skeletons, are among the...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery
A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
My mother died while Johnson partied. His legacy is one of lies and contempt | Deborah Doyle
His job was to protect people, instead he presided over the deaths of thousands. My hopes now lie with the Covid inquiry, says bereaved family member Deborah Doyle
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Just like his mother! Prince William 'deliberately' broke royal protocol to hug Lionesses after their Euro win due to affectionate upbringing from Princess Diana, royal expert claims
The Duke of Cambridge 'deliberately' broke royal protocol at the final of the Women's Euros 2022 to hug the Lionesses, a royal expert has claimed. Prince William, 40, was seen hugging England Women's players including captain Leah Williamson and Jill Scott, the only remaining player from the team that lost out to Germany in the 2009 final.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
Archie Battersbee: ruling on hospice move expected on Friday
Lawyers had requested that 12-year-old be moved from Royal London hospital to spend his last moments in private
'I don’t really accept he’s not here anymore': Amanda Redman reveals her pain at New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman's death which 'knocked her sideways'
Amanda Redman has revealed her New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman's death 'knocked me sideways'. The legendary TV actor died in May at the age of 74 following a secret two-year battle with lung cancer. And two months after his passing, Amanda, 64, Dennis' long time friend of 40 years admitted...
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
Fury erupts after council introduces a 24/7 cat ban: 'Australia, the most insane country in the world'
An Australian council has announced a total ban on cats outdoors, sparking a wave of fury from pet owners. Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne, announced the 24/7 ban on felines wandering the streets which will come into effect from July next year. Residents will be slapped with a...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Wild bison return to UK for first time in thousands of years
The gentle giants released in Kent should transform a commercial pine forest into a vibrant natural woodland
Trains are halted in Norfolk for 90 minutes due to giant injured tortoise on the tracks 'which was too heavy to lift'
Trains were halted in Norfolk today due to giant injured tortoise on the tracks which was 'too heavy to lift'. The tortoise caused trains to come to a halt in southeastern England, with Greater Anglia rail company tweeting that trains between the city of Norwich and Stansted Airport were stopped for more than an hour due to the creature.
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
