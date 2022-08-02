Could the Ben Mondor statue be part of new Pawtucket high school?

• The verbal commitment that rising Cumberland High senior Reilly Austin supplied last week to the Stonehill College softball program was two years in the making. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Austin went to great lengths to land on the radar of her future college head coach. The slugging first baseman remembers firing off one email after another, while posting videos of her hitting to her personal Twitter account. Those hitting sessions stemmed from an indoor hitting cage that her father Jason constructed in the family garage.

EASTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO