Could the Ben Mondor statue be part of new Pawtucket high school?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Valley Breeze
McKee, Grebien: Riverfront project part of wider plan
PAWTUCKET – The coming new soccer stadium and associated development on the Pawtucket riverfront is part of wider plan for the state to invest in Rhode Island communities and trust the leaders of those communities to know what’s best for their needs, said Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.
Pedestrian bridge to be demolished at South Attleboro train station
Construction at the South Attleboro Commuter Rail train station will begin in the fall, according to the MBTA.
Valley Breeze
Cheryl’s School of Dance expected to move to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND – The former Chucky’s Creamery, which did business at a property with a long history of businesses that came and went at 48 West Wrentham Road, is expected to be converted into a dance studio. An online listing says that the property has a sale pending, and...
ABC6.com
Top candidate to become Block Island’s police chief withdraws name from consideration
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) – The nominee to be the next Chief of Police for Block Island has withdrawn his candidacy. During a town council meeting Thursday, Town Manager Mary Anne Crawford said Christopher High has took his name out of consideration for the post “due to personal reasons.”
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
ABC6.com
South Attleboro train station takes one step closer toward reopening
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro train station is one step closer to getting back on track. The train station, which Rep. Jim Hawkins (D-Attleboro) said was an economic driver, has been closed since February 2021. A deteriorating overpass and significant damages have closed the station for...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
Pawtucket Times
At long last, Upper Deck Post 14's Gang of 19-Year-Olds can finally call themselves state champs
CUMBERLAND – Nathan Kelly and his Upper Deck Post 14 hat were inseparable this past weekend. His choice of headwear served as the perfect conversation starter with those up on current events – specifically Upper Deck capturing the American Legion Senior Division state title. “Everyone is just congratulating...
Pawtucket Times
McGAIR: Cumberland High standout Reilly Austin excited for D1 softball challenge at Stonehill
• The verbal commitment that rising Cumberland High senior Reilly Austin supplied last week to the Stonehill College softball program was two years in the making. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Austin went to great lengths to land on the radar of her future college head coach. The slugging first baseman remembers firing off one email after another, while posting videos of her hitting to her personal Twitter account. Those hitting sessions stemmed from an indoor hitting cage that her father Jason constructed in the family garage.
Turnto10.com
Mayor Elorza to announce immigration legal assistance and COVID-19 recovery program
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is scheduled to announce an immigration legal assistance and COVID-19 recovery program. Multiple organizations that represent the interests of immigrants will be present. Latino Policy Institute Executive Director Marcela Betancur, and Executive Director of Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Kathy Cloutier are...
ABC6.com
Attorney Garabedian calls for investigation into Fr. Eric Silva following reassignment
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents victims of clergy abuse, is calling for an investigation into Fr. Eric Silva. Silva was re-assigned to St. Thomas More in Narragansett following alleged inappropriate questions toward religious students during confessionals during his time as priest at St. Luke’s Church in Barrington.
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Talks Security for Feast Weekend
New Bedford is ready to welcome back the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament for the first time since 2019, and Mayor Jon Mitchell said there will be “a big police presence” during the event, which runs from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. “There’s no particular security...
newportthisweek.com
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
GoLocalProv
Smiley Raises 60% of His Campaign Funds Outside Providence, Despite Claim
Brett Smiley, a Democratic candidate for Mayor of Providence, announced his latest fundraising numbers with the claim, “We raised over $300,000 these past few months from 700 neighbors!”. The Smiley claim, however, is false. Zachary Hall of the Smiley campaign emailed out the "neighbors" claim and added, “That’s an...
ABC6.com
Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
Burrillville Town Council president: New magazine law is ‘unconstitutional’
Burrillville Town Council president Don Fox thinks Rhode Island's new law that bans high-capacity magazines essentially "makes people felons overnight."
Man stabbed in one city, then shot in neighboring city, Rhode Island police say
CRANSTON, R.I. — A man in Rhode Island had a very unlucky day as he was stabbed and shot in two separate incidents on Wednesday, authorities said. According to Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano, the victim was stabbed in Providence, WJAR-TV reported. The wounded man then crossed the city...
