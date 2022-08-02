Read on www.steamboatpilot.com
From the Chamber: Chamber Insight
Our team is committed to sharing our work, successes, and advocacy efforts we do on behalf of the business community through a quarterly newsletter — Chamber Insight. The Steamboat Springs Chamber is proud to welcome our 32 new members who have joined us in 2022. Since seeing an increased percentage of businesses drop membership due to challenges faced in 2020 and 2021, we are rebuilding our membership.
Releases from Stagecoach to Yampa River become more important as climate warms
Near the end of July, flows into Stagecoach Reservoir from the Yampa River dropped below 40 cubic feet per second for a few days. That threshold is important because it helps, in part, determine how much water flows out of the reservoir and continues downstream to Steamboat Springs. If the flow coming in is more than 40 cfs, then at least 40 cfs is usually discharged at the bottom of Stagecoach Dam.
Tales from the Tread: Rebuilt pioneer wagon on display
The Sam Utter family left Tracy, Iowa, in the fall of 1900 with nine people and two wagons. The family included my Grampa Sam, Gramma Louise and their seven kids, plus one on the way. They traveled to Pawn Creek, Oklahoma where Sam found employment constructing bridges for the highway department.
Leadership Steamboat accepting applications
A program designed to help connect individuals with the Steamboat Springs community, Leadership Steamboat is accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Steamboat will run from Sept. 15 to June 9, 2023. During that time, participants will learn about Steamboat’s economic infrastructure, delve into the city’s history of how things have been accomplished and receive valuable professional development and leadership training.
First Friday Artwalk highlights LGBTQ+ artists, Riverwalk Collective at Art Depot
From fine-line ink drawings to artwork celebrating queer folks in Routt County, a large variety of artwork will be featured at the Art Depot during the First Friday Artwalk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in downtown Steamboat. The Riverwalk Collective features a mixed-media exhibit in the...
Come celebrate the 2022 20 Under 40 winners
The Steamboat Pilot & Today will recognize 20 outstanding business and community leaders under age 40 during a special 20 under 40 celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Snow Bowl Steamboat. Tickets are $20 and include a celebration of each winner as well as...
Bat encounters may increase as pups are learning to fly
If Routt County residents are going to encounter a bat, this is likely the time of year for it, as locally born bat pups are about three to four weeks old and just learning to fly. “The young ones get themselves in trouble. That’s what freaks people out,” said Al...
Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend
11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Art Museum presents the National Exhibition of Oil Painters of America. Returning to Steamboat after four years, the exhibition presents over 230 paintings by the finest oil painters in North America.
YVSC promotes glass recycling with Erase the Waste program
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is kicking off its Erase the Waste program by asking people to pledge to keep glass out of the trash. The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working together on the new program that’s designed to help better educate Coloradans and Routt County residents.
Steamboat bids farewell to Father Ernest as he heads to Northglenn
This weekend, as Rev. Ernest Bayer leads Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, there is little doubt that he will focus on delivering a positive message to the parish he has led for 17 years. “He strongly believes in God’s merciful love for all of us, for...
Letter: After 20 years in Steamboat, I would prohibit all STRs
I’ve lived in the valley for over 20 years, and I think it’s pretty undeniable the changes that short term rentals have made on this community. I just feel that it’s utterly wrong in my heart and soul to allow corporations to short the market and take housing away from local families.
Routt County Commissioners deny proposed neighborhood near Heritage Park
The Routt County Board of Commissioners denied initial plans for a 26-unit subdivision in west Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 3, but that likely isn’t the end for the project. As proposed, Heritage Village would include 20 single-family homes and three duplexes in an area just west of Steamboat...
Routt County dog bite numbers consistent, but considered high
During her 17 years working as an animal control officer in Routt County, Dawn Smith has seen 10 children bitten in the face by dogs. “Almost every time it was a preventable bite, people not paying attention,” Smith said. Dog bites reported within the city of Steamboat Springs and...
Development program helped prepare Winter Sports Club athletes for Mountain Bike Nationals
Thirteen Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes took to Winter Park for the 2022 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships from July 18-24. The competition included several disciplines with athletes competing in various divisions of downhill, dual slalom, cross country and enduro events. SSWSC athletes had the opportunity to line...
Coordinated spraying efforts help keep grasshoppers at bay
It was too late to do anything last August as hordes of grasshoppers made some roads in Routt County appear alive. The second half of 2021 was the hottest ever recorded in Colorado, and the dry, untilled soil across the county was ideal for the pests to lay their eggs.
New Health and Human Services building to feature work by Routt County artists
Routt County is working on an effort to line the halls of the new Health and Human Services Building with locally produced pieces of art. Purchasing Director Julie Kennedy said the county is working with Steamboat Creates to pull together a request asking local artists to submit ideas for pieces in the building, which will eventually house the county’s Public Health and Human Services departments.
Letter: Don’t give in to greed, reject the recall petition
In 2019, I was introduced to the forces behind the short-term rental industry in Steamboat as an at-large member of the Vacation Rental Ad Hoc Advisory Committee. There I realized how difficult it was going to be to compromise on anything about STRs with our realtor and property manager leaders. Their unifying goal was the unimpeded growth of their businesses.
Steamboat Springs High School senior organizes Women’s Rights Rally
For Steamboat Springs High School senior Olivia Hale, when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, she went through the five stages of grief. She’s decided to turn that grief into action. Hale has been working to organize a women’s rights rally, which will take place from noon to...
Letter: Group’s efforts are eroding Steamboat, not preserving it
As a full-time resident of Steamboat Springs and a registered voter I, like a lot of people, voted in the last City Council election. Candidates campaigned and educated us on their positions on specific issues and everyone cast their vote with candidates elected fairly in a democratic process. In casting...
Library to screen new film ‘Things We Dare Not Do’
The Bud Werner Memorial Library will play host to a free community screening of “Things We Dare Not Do” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. According to the library, the film comes from the small Mexican coastal village of El Roblito, where 16-year-old Ñoño lives what seems to be an idyllic existence with his loving family.
