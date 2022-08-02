Wilson County to have 18 polling places open Thursday for Election Day

Read on www.wilsonpost.com
Lauren Breeze holds off Terri Nicholson in Wilson County Commission District 18 race
Incumbent Lauren Breeze, running as an Independent, retained her Wilson County Commission District 18 seat Thursday night, beating State Republican Executive Committeewoman Terri Nicholson, 461 votes to 435. Nicholson was elected to the state Republican Executive Committee.
Joseph Padilla defeats Dorothy Critchlow for Wilson County Schools Zone 4 seat
The Wilson County Schools Board of Education will have two new members after Joseph Padilla and Beth Meyers won in Thursday’s election. Padilla, a Republican whose campaign signs promoted his Marine service, beat Independent and former teacher Dorothy Critchlow 1,548 votes to 1,205 in Zone 4 race. The seat was open because long-time school board member Linda Armistead chose not to run again.
Wilson County residents collecting Kentucky flood relief items
A group of Wilson County residents are collecting items to be sent to one town in Eastern Kentucky that has suffered damage and death due to recent flooding. William Shipper is leading the effort for this drive, and organizers hope to collect a semi-trailer full of items before they leave for Whitesburg, Ky., on Saturday.
Cheatham County Ethics Committee dismisses charges against Pike-Lovell
The Cheatham County Ethics Committee met last Tuesday night and dismissed a complaint filed against 5th District County Commissioner Diana Pike-Lovell. The committee met to a packed courtroom for a meeting that lasted 15 minutes.
WCS enrollment crosses 20K mark
Enrollment at Wilson County Schools has officially hit 20,000 students, according to a report issued by WCS Director Jeff Luttrell at the WCS board meeting on Monday night. He issued a report July 21 which listed an additional 770 students. A week later, he revised those numbers, adding 215 more students.
Woman of Wilson: Courtney Grimes
Courtney Grimes was born and raised in Nashville; however, she fell in love with Wilson County’s “sense of community” in 2018. Grimes works as a senior underwriting assistant at Sompo International in Mt. Juliet.
