Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — One lucky Papillion woman had the special honor of being Henry Doorly Zoo's one millionth visitor of 2022 on Thursday. Her name is Jeanina Hunt and she enter the zoo around 10:50 a.m. with her two daughters, Camilia, 7, and Juliana, who turned four today.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO