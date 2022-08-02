ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NebraskaTV

Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes one millionth visitor of 2022

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — One lucky Papillion woman had the special honor of being Henry Doorly Zoo's one millionth visitor of 2022 on Thursday. Her name is Jeanina Hunt and she enter the zoo around 10:50 a.m. with her two daughters, Camilia, 7, and Juliana, who turned four today.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dead

LINCOLN, Neb. — A man charged with sexual assault has died while serving his sentence. State prison officials said Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was serving 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Money Matters: Airfare scams

OMAHA, Neb. — Planning on buying a plane ticket anytime soon?. The Better Business Bureau has received reports from consumers of post-purchase upcharges, fake cancellation notices and bogus discounted tickets. Josh Planos with the BBB has tips on how to avoid these scams:. Confirm the URL before you enter...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Fremont man arrested following pursuits in Seward, Lancaster counties

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A Fremont man is in jail after leading law enforcement on pursuits in Seward and Lancaster Counties. Marcus Vogt, 27, was arrested for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by receiving stolen property, willful reckless driving, speeding and a stop sign violation. According to...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two arrested in Lincoln kidnapping and assault investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two men have been arrested in a kidnapping and assault investigation. Austin Widhalm, 26, was arrested with first degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and first degree false imprisonment. Tanner Danielson, 30, was arrested for two counts of first degree false imprisonment,...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

DCB finishes as Class C State Runner-Up with loss to Malcolm

WISNER, Neb. — After beating DCB 2-1 on Sunday, Malcolm took down the reigning two-time State Champions 11-3 in six innings on Wednesday to claim the Class C title. Malcolm came out swinging, plating four runs on three hits in the first inning. DCB then fired back in the...
