Lethal inaction: The era of 'eco-anxiety' is here. What is it and how does it apply in Wisconsin?

By Natalie Eilbert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
Rising temperatures, wetter seasons, extreme precipitation, topsoil erosion, heat waves, droughts, destroyed habitats, beloved species fading from existence.

At any given moment, we are inundated with doom, disaster and talk of mass extinction. Animals are disappearing, rainforests critical to carbon storage are being sold to the highest oil bidder, the Great Salt Lake is diminishing before our eyes.

Here in Wisconsin, the average temperature is 3 degrees warmer than it was in the 1950s, and the last two decades brought the warmest temperatures on record. The latest reports from Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts project that temperatures will continue to rise 2.5° to 7.5°F by mid-century, with maximum warming during winter (3°to 8°F) and minimum warming during summer (1.5° to 7.5°)

None of this bodes well for people.

"Younger generations keep seeing this message of doom and gloom and the end of the world in 12 years, 15 years and so on," Dominique Brossard, professor and chair in the Department of Life Sciences Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said. "We know from research in the psychology of risk that if you keep on talking about doom, what you end up doing is fueling a feeling of helplessness, anxiety."

Young people are already paying close attention to issues related to climate change and feeling increasingly hopeless with each new ice shelf disintegration, projected emissions chart and Twitter thread announcing our lethal inaction.

The American Psychological Association defines "eco-anxiety" as anxiety or worry about climate change and its effects. In a survey conducted in 2020, more than two-thirds of adults said they have at least a little bit of eco-anxiety, with nearly half of respondents, between the ages of 18 and 34, saying the stress affects their everyday lives.

According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication's latest report on international public opinion, a majority of respondents across 108 countries say they're "very" or "somewhat" worried about climate change, and in the United States, 60% to 70% of respondents joined in that "very" or "somewhat" worried category.

That's certainly the case for Louise Padron, a women’s domestic abuse advocate for Oneida Children and Family Services and a member of the Oneida Nation. She worries the damages of climate change are irreversible.

Padron's anxieties are coupled with frustration. She said so much of the industrial push for resource extraction — whose historic roots are Eurocentric — comes at the expense of Indigenous values and land sovereignty.

"The revenue generated from industry outweighs, in many people's eyes, the need to protect our land, which is the only resource that we have," Padron said. "If we lose our land sovereignty, then it could pave the way for, again, industry to profit off of our natural resources and that's scary because that's already been happening for so long."

Brossard said for anybody feeling under siege in the conversations around climate change, the limitations of the individual — and the seemingly endless consuming power of industries — are at the heart of climate anxiety.

"The term 'eco-anxiety' is very relevant because it seems like we are stuck in this idea that our individual behavior is not enough to change the future," Brossard said. "It's a real thing, particularly among the younger population."

To combat climate change, some anxiety can be useful

In a 2020 survey conducted by the APA, more than half of U.S. adults rank climate change as the most crucial issue facing society today. That same survey also found that more than half of those adults don't know a good place to start combating climate change.

In its 2021 report called "Mental Health and Our Changing Climate," APA made it clear that "climate change is indisputably a threat" and the anxiety surrounding the crisis is not necessarily pathological, but a clear emotional signal that warns us of looming danger.

Katie Harrison is a licensed professional counselor and clinical substance abuse counselor with Thriveworks in Brookfield. Harrison said she's seen a recent spike in patients fretting over the warming planet. It affects both people who already have anxiety disorders and those who have sensitivities to the topic of climate change.

Anxiety, Harrison said, plays a functional role in our lives. When it comes to climate change, the anxiety felt "means you're paying attention." But anxiety is a world unto itself, threaded with trip wire.

"It protects us, it helps keep us safe, it helps keep us aware and it's a motivating factor for change," Harrison said. "It becomes problematic or a clinical issue when it starts to negatively affect other areas of your life on a consistent basis."

Experts in the climate field say that anxiety, to an extent, can be useful.

"This looming crisis should be on everyone's mind," Jonathan Patz, director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said. "To the extent that it's real and needs to be acknowledged, the good thing is that there should be anxiety, there should be worry, so that people do something about it."

Patz said the act of reducing greenhouse gas emissions can serve as a health opportunity in a multitude of ways. Active commuting, whether through walking, scootering or biking, and eating sustainable foods can mitigate the worst of both the climate crisis and public health crisis across the state and country.

But beyond the day-to-day activities, Patz said it comes down to pressuring lawmakers to roll out new policies, another area of opportunity for anybody anxiously doom-scrolling. He emphasized there's no "magic solution" that can happen without public engagement.

"The issue is political will, and this is where people can mobilize. Connect with each others working on advocacy," Patz said. "It pulls people out of this anxiety because they're doing something and there's real hope in that."

Brossard said she's hopeful about the future because she sees the power of community action, at the infrastructural level and when it comes to grassroots organizations. She cited tribal nations developing solar grid systems, stakeholder groups committing to going carbon-free and people from all walks of life getting involved.

Negative, catastrophic thinking: how do we deal with eco-anxiety?

For Sam Lechnir, 29, an environmental engineer in Madison, eco-anxiety has had a pulse ever since he decided to pursue environmentalism in the hopes of "turning this giant ship heading for an iceberg around."

Instead, he said the hopelessness is all-encompassing and it's dulled his post-college ambitions. He thinks often about food shortages resulting from both droughts and flooding, climate refugees both from outside and inside the country and the frustration of politicians viewing climate science as a partisan issue.

"Most people in this country don't have time to worry about this existential crisis as they're living their day to day lives," Lechnir said. "The action must come from the top, but I fear the division is just too much at this point."

Harrison, the counselor with Thriveworks, said catastrophic thinking is a symptom of anxiety with which a lot of people struggle, compounded by the endless stream of credible data on the warming planet.

"I would start by having them challenge some of their smaller anxieties and then work up to challenging the anxieties around climate change," Harrison said. "I also find that when people become actively involved in doing something about a cause they're passionate for, it reduces anxiety greatly."

Brossard said such views are understandable, especially given the fact that most people view environmental issues as disconnected from their reality, which leads to denialism. For anybody paying attention, that can feel incredibly isolating, she said.

Doom is the flavor of most climate change story topics, Brossard said, which creates a negativity bias, meaning the articles that get the most attention tend to hammer home this idea of a timeline of action.

Brossard worries that the prominence of negativity across all media will mean people only put weight in arguments and studies that reinforce the negative, with no sights on progress.

The solution, according to Patz, is to start being solutions-oriented and lead by example. He suggested baby steps that lead to bigger changes: replacing bulbs with LED lights, using air conditioning at a more moderate setting, eating less meat, composting food waste, commuting by bike or feet where possible.

Zooming out, Patz said joining local groups with shared interests can inspire the "fight" in fight-or-flight feelings. People can also communicate to local officials and to local public service commissions who make energy decisions.

"The anxiety piece is pervasive, but I think that the solution is to get people connected to working on climate change, to working on solutions," Patz said. "That's the win-win. You pull out of your anxiety and you're actually doing something to make good in the world."

Natalie Eilbert covers mental health issues for USA TODAY NETWORK-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. She welcomes story tips and feedback. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert. If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text "Hopeline" to the National Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

