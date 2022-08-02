ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

By Amber Randall, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7Czh_0h1ZwH3K00
Sun Sentinel Restaurant Inspections South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ordered shut for “high-priority violations,” such as improper food temperatures or dead cockroaches.

Sun Sentinel readers can browse full Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade county reports through our state inspection map , updated weekly (usually Mondays) with fresh data pulled from the Florida DBPR website.

Any restaurant that fails a state inspection must stay closed until it passes a follow-up. If you spotted a possible violation and wish to file a complaint, contact Florida DBPR here . (But please don’t contact us: The Sun Sentinel doesn’t inspect restaurants.)

La Granja Restaurant, West Palm Beach

1905 S. Military Trail

Ordered shut: July 28; reopened July 29

Why: Fourteen violations (six high-priority) shut down this restaurant last week.

Inspectors found 34 live roaches under a prep table in the back of the restaurant and flies landing on the prep table and a cutting board. Food was also stored improperly in the freezer, with raw shrimp over an open package of frozen mixed vegetables in the walk-in freezer. The restaurant was ordered to stop selling food items such as spaghetti, black beans, chicken and boiled potatoes due to “temperature abuse.” The restaurant reopened the next day.

Estação do Pão Bakery and Restaurant, Boca Raton

23269 State Road 7, Suites 105-107

Ordered shut: July 25; reopened July 26

Why: An inspection last week yielded 16 violations ( six high-priority ).

At least 30 flies were found throughout the restaurant, landing on stored drink glasses, herbs, a blender, the counter and other areas. Other violations included improper storage of beef, carrots and other vegetables on the floor behind the cook line and temperature issues. Inspectors also ordered the restaurant to stop selling some food due to what the report called “temperature abuse.” The restaurant was allowed to reopen the next day.

Comments / 13

Bryan Richardson
2d ago

they should inspect the hotels on fort Lauderdale beach, the restaurants in the kitchens and restaurants are infested with roaches, flies, and even rodents...we have to pick the roaches off the deserts that get stuck in the corn syrup on top... In the mornings you can see the dead roaches that fell into to fryer I can only imagine how many sink to the bottom

Reply(6)
3
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

The First Time on The Market for $54 Million, This Amazing Resort-style Compound in Southwest Ranches is Truly Like no Other in All South Florida

Description About This Compound in Southwest Ranches. The Compound in Southwest Ranches offers two stunning, 2-story French Country style mansions separated by a large private lake with fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 13000-13001 Lewin Ln, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms with over 31,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jill Eber (Phone: 305-915-2556) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the [SEO phase] (link).
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Are there new COVID rules for the coming school year?

“School starts soon and I am hearing nothing regarding COVID. Does the stay-home-for-5-days rule still exist? Are they requiring PCR tests or is rapid OK if your kid is sent home sick? Meanwhile I get loads of other back to school emails — my favorite one was telling me I must volunteer at every swim meet.” — Amy Sherman, Fort Lauderdale It’s the middle of summer, but yes, kids are about to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Restaurants
State
Florida State
Boca Raton, FL
Health
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Restaurants
Boca Raton, FL
Restaurants
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Restaurants
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Broward County, FL
Food & Drinks
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Palm Beach County, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami-dade County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Restaurants
City
Palm Beach, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boynton Beach: The Pierce honors Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman’

Charles W. Pierce, Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman,’ was the inspiration for this Works Progress Administration mural in the 1930s-’40s. In artworks for the West Palm Beach post office, Stevan Dohanos told the story of James Edward Hamilton, who walked a route along the beach between Lake Worth and Miami. Photo provided by Boynton Beach Historical Society.
budgettravel.com

Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139

Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Humane Society of Broward helps with adoption of beagles rescued from research facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County will help 40 beagles rescued from a medical research facility in Virginia find new homes in South Florida. 4,000 beagles were rescued from unsafe conditions at a medical facility in Virginia last month. They are coming from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia where they were allegedly bred to be sold to labs for animal experiments.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esta#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Florida Dbpr#The Sun Sentinel
fb101.com

JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP

Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Old School Hospitality names James Flanigan CEO

Old School Hospitality, a restaurant group based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has named James Flanigan CEO. Flanigan is the son of Paul Flanigan, who established the company in 1986 with the opening of the first Quarterdeck seafood bar. That concept now numbers five locations. James Flanigan previously served as CFO...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs

MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray

Boca West Country Club helped break ground last week on a new Habitat for Humanity home for the deserving Jackson family, natives of the area who had a long-time dream of being Delray Beach homeowners. Boca West served as the Home Sponsor, along with the Knight Group and in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach CRA.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team

Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables

Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy