PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa LIVE from Dolly’s Diner in Princeton for Episode 6 of Let’sTalk+!. This week we will take a look at the Mercer County Fair, happening at PikeView High School this weekend, August 5 and August 6, 2022. We will be joined LIVE by one of the fair organizers, Stephanie Stafford to give us a little more information on what visitors can expect this weekend.

PRINCETON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO