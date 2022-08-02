Read on torotimes.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Texans QB Davis Mills says it is 'humbling' to have coach Lovie Smith vote for him as a team captain
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is getting plenty of support from the organization. The Texans did not draft a quarterback, nor did they sign anyone who can realistically compete with Mills for the job. Houston has also given their former 2021 third-round pick all of the first-team reps throughout the offseason program and through four days of training camp.
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Texans Host Old Division Foe
Several teams have interest in the 28-year-old veteran, according to Schefter. That said, there could be a few visits for Rogers elsewhere before he signs to a team. The Texans are a stop on the list for him, however. That, at least, signals some interest in the team by Rogers.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett Expresses Confidence in Starting Role During Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
A month ago, Jacoby Brissett was third in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback pecking order. But since the trade that sent Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and the six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson, Brissett is likely the starter for the first part of the season. On Tuesday after practice...
Offense dominated Day 4 of Texans training camp
HOUSTON — Day 4 of Houston Texans training camp was dominated by the offense playmakers as offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton continues to install his offense, which the Texans are hoping leads to more points and efficiency along the way. Pharaoh Brown imposes his will. Tight end Pharoah Brown imposed...
6 takeaways from Day 4 of Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Tuesday for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Though this was the fourth practice of training camp, it was the first time the Colts threw on the pads and got physical. These are the types of practices that truly show the separation in the position battles.
WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
Texans make WR Chester Rogers signing official among 4 transactions
The Houston Texans processed the signing of receiver Chester Rogers Wednesday. The former Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans wideout is now a member of the club’s 90-man roster. As a corresponding move, the Texans waive-injured receiver Davion Davis. The former Hutto High School and Sam Houston State product was...
