Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Texans QB Davis Mills says it is 'humbling' to have coach Lovie Smith vote for him as a team captain

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is getting plenty of support from the organization. The Texans did not draft a quarterback, nor did they sign anyone who can realistically compete with Mills for the job. Houston has also given their former 2021 third-round pick all of the first-team reps throughout the offseason program and through four days of training camp.
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback

The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Texans Host Old Division Foe

Several teams have interest in the 28-year-old veteran, according to Schefter. That said, there could be a few visits for Rogers elsewhere before he signs to a team. The Texans are a stop on the list for him, however. That, at least, signals some interest in the team by Rogers.
WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp

Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
