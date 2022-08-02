ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Perez, Merrifield homer, Royals edge White Sox 2-1

By Associated Press
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Yardbarker

Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker

The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2

The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Royals show why they were sellers in grizzly 9-2 loss to the White Sox

A better team beat a worse team, who’da thunk it The Royals traded Carlos Santana a month ago. They traded Andrew Benintendi a week ago. And today, they traded Cam Gallagher and, finally, Whit Merrifield. They should have sold off more, to be honest, because the team has been an utter disaster. Games like this are why—a surpisingly efficient, albeit no less complete, loss to the White Sox, 9-2. Kansas City was in the game precisely once in the third inning when they scored a pair of runs and came within one run of the White Sox. Sure enough, those two runs the Royals scored were the only runs they’d score all night. It began with a pair of walks from Nicky Lopez and MJ Melendez, who were knocked in by a single from Salvador Perez and a double from Hunter Dozier, respectively. Nick Pratto even walked, too, but that’s all they’d get. Nobody would walk again for the rest of the night. On the pitching side of things, whoo boy, Brad Keller struggled. Five straight White Sox hitters reached base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Wyatt Mills
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Homer
Person
Seby Zavala
Person
Brad Keller
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal sitting Wednesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Grandal started at designated hitter in Monday's series opener and behind the plate on Tuesday, and he went a combined 0-for-8 with two strikeouts. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy