Restaurant, bar and other deals in Tampa Bay to help fight inflation

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Help ease the pain of inflation and keep money in your wallet by using some of these deals we've found in the Tampa Bay area. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) [ ELISE AMENDOLA | AP ]

From gas to groceries to dining out, inflation has taken a bite out of our wallets this year. The following is a list of local businesses offering deals to help ease the financial squeeze.

Bulla Gastrobar: Save 15% on all to-go orders when using promo code “Bullasm.” Also, select two-course lunch meals are currently priced at $15.95. 930 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-773-8626.

American Social: Visit American Social Monday through Friday and save some dough. Social Hour is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with discounted ($5-$8) crafted cocktails, liquor, wine and beers. On Burger Mondays, all AmSo burgers are less than $10 all day. Taco and Tequila Tuesdays offer all-you-can-eat blackened mahi, Buffalo chicken or ropa vieja tacos and tequila cocktails for $5 to $16. 601 S Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa. 813-605-3333.

Hawkers Asian Street Food: Hawkers holds happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Get half-off baos and beers, $3 off all spirits and select small plates for $5. 1235 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-521-7253.

Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar: Rocco’s Tacos makes Mondays a little less gloomy with Mezcal Mondays. Every Monday, get Mezcal margaritas, shots and flights for 50% off. Tuesday is Taco and Tequila Tuesday. Get $16 margarita pitchers, $4 Mexican draft beers, $6 margaritas or tequila shots and all-you-can-eat tacos for $24.99. Happy hour is from 4 to 7 p.m. daily and offers $5 appetizers, $5 margarita and liquors, $3 wines and $5 draft beers. 2223 N West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-800-8226.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: All Fuzzy’s locations offer $3 Fireball shots all day. Add a beer to it for $1. Happy hour is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday offering $5 margaritas, Mexican drafts and Coronas, $6 frozen drinks and two-for-one wells. Specials include Hospitality Mondays, $1.99 Taco Tuesdays, $7.99 Burrito Wednesday, $6.49 Nacho Ordinary Thursday and $15 bottomless mimosas on weekends. For a location near you, go to fuzzystacoshop.com.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar: A Taste for Tuesday offers a three-course meal for two including two salads, two sides, two desserts and choice of Prime Tomahawk or Chef’s Reserve for $135. The Freemark and Filet special is available only in the bar for $60. It includes a 6-ounce filet mignon paired with a glass of Freemark Abbey Cabernet Sauvignon. 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-874-9463.

Grassroots Kava House: Grassroots offers a different special each day.

  • Monday: 25% off kava and kratom for hospitality workers. Also, get a free shot of espresso with the purchase of any coffee drink.
  • Tuesday: $2 traditional kava single or $3.50 specialty kava single.
  • Wednesday: $4 8-ounce kratom or $1 any size drip coffee.
  • Thursday: Free size upgrade on cold brew coffee.
  • Friday: Make it a chai latte at no extra charge. Also, get $1 off kava or an 8-ounce kratom for $4 from 4 p.m. to close.
  • Saturday: Add a free flavoring to any coffee drink. Or, get $1 off kava or an 8-ounce kratom for $4 from 4 p.m. to close.
  • Sunday: From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., bring your own coffee mug for bottomless drip coffee. Also, get $1 off kava cocktails all day.

Mattison’s City Grill: Happy hour has been extended to 3 to 7 p.m. daily offering $4 house wines, draft beers and well cocktails. 1 N Lemon Ave., Sarasota. 941-330-0440.

Mattison’s Riverwalk Grill: Happy hour has been extended to 3 to 7 p.m. daily offering a $5 martini of the day, $5 boat drink of the day, $2 off spirits and wines and a light bites menu. 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. 941-896-9660.

Mattison’s Forty One: Happy hour has been extended to 3 to 7 p.m. daily offering $5 house wines, $5 draft beers, $6 spirits and a new bar menu. 7275 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-921-3400.

Earth Fare: Earth Fare tries to make things cheaper with “Make It Easy Mondays” featuring $6 whole roasted non-GMO chickens and 10% discounts for seniors on everything but gift cards and liquor. Mondays only. 7774 113th St. N, Seminole. 727-369-6767.

Capital Tacos: Specials and deals are sent out regularly to Capital Rewards members. Those deals range from weekly Taco Tuesday deals to free pinball days and secret one-day menu items only available for Capital Rewards members. To join the rewards club or find a location near you, go to CapitalTacos.com.

BurgerFi: Make Tuesday the day to take the family out to eat and you can save a lot. Every Tuesday, kids eat free at BurgerFi in Sparkman Wharf and Westchase. 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, 813-515-0706; and 10647 Sheldon Road, Tampa, 813-336-1208.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Kids eat free all day on Wednesday with the purchase of an adult entree. Thursday is Rib Fix Night. Get a half rack of ribs and one side for $12.99 after 5 p.m. Duffy’s celebrates happy hour with two-for-one drinks all day, every day. If you’d rather eat at home, go to DuffysMVP.com and use promo code “5Dollars” to get $5 off any DoorDash delivery order of $35 or more. 1580 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-875-7340.

David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts: If you’re an educator, student, senior, active or retired military personnel or first responder, you can “Rush! The Straz” for discounted, last-minute tickets to select shows. Discounts must be redeemed in person at the ticket sales office window. For information on specific deals, go to strazcenter.org/tickets-events/discounts. Also, if you need a room for a holiday party, the Straz is offering 50% off room rentals when you book using the catering team. 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Hooters: It’s Bunday Monday at all area Hooters. Get a burger and fries deal starting at $7.99. Wednesday is Wingsday with 10 boneless wings and fries for $9.99. Craving shrimp for lunch? Get 10 Buffalo shrimp and fries for $8.99 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For a location near you, go to hooters.com.

Hoots: Tuesday is Boneless Tuesday with 10 boneless wings, fries and a drink for $8.99 all day. There’s also a rotating lunch menu available with five items for $8.99 each. 204 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-220-4607.

Bonefish Grill: At Bonefish Grill, Happy Hour starts at 3 p.m. daily and features $1 off draft beers, $5 house wines, $7 select spirits and $6 hand-crafted martinis and cocktails. Bonefish has also started a new Dine and Discover deal. Get two salads, two entrees and a shareable dessert for $45. For locations and specific happy hour end times, go to bonefishgrill.com.

Willa’s: Happy Hour is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. You’ll find $7 martinis and $2 off snacks, tap drinks and house wines. On Sundays, snag a bottle of wine for half price. Sunday is also Industry Night. Industry workers get 50% off food with proof of industry employment. 1700 W Fig St., Tampa. 813-519-4552.

Maggiano’s Little Italy: Double up for only five additional dollars at Maggiano’s. Purchase a select entree at full price and take home a second select heat-and-serve pasta meal for $5. 203 WestShore Plaza, Tampa. 813-288-9000.

River’s Edge Restaurant: At Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel, it’s happy hour every day from 4 to 7 p.m. You’ll find $5 draft beers, $8 house wines and $8 well drinks. Cure the munchies with $8 flatbreads, $10 calamari and $11 wings. 200 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. 813-226-4400.

Off SHOR American Seafood Grill: Florida residents score big at Off SHOR. Get 20% off all food purchases with proof of residency. Also, happy hour is from 3 to 5 p.m. daily and includes $5 drafts, $6 well drinks, $7 house wines and $2 off specialty cocktails. In addition, you get free parking when you spend $50 or more. 301 S Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-373-4780.

Tropico Rooftop Cantina: Similar to Off SHOR, Florida residents get 20% off all food purchases with proof of residency. Happy hour is from 4 to 5 p.m. daily and includes $3 off house wines, $3 off specialty margaritas, half-price draft beers, $25 domestic beer buckets, $30 imported beer buckets and $3.50 chips and salsa. 301 S Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-373-1234.

Vantage Rooftop Bar and K Club: Both Karol Hotel bars offer $2 off craft beer drafts, specialty cocktails and wines from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater. 727-273-7850.

Elevage SoHo Kitchen and Bar: The Epicurean Hotel offers happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The menu features light bites ($8-$15), beer ($3-$5), wine ($6-$11) and cocktails ($8-$10). Wednesday is “Wine Wednesday” from 4 to 10 p.m. with $15 flights and $5 cheese pairings. 1207 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-999-8726.

Outback Steakhouse: Outback Steakhouse tries to help you save money with everyday deals including the “7, 7, 7″ all-day happy hour with $7 cocktails all day, every day. There’s also a 10% off heroes discount for nurses, doctors, medical staff, veterans, active duty, police, firefighters and other first responders. AARP members also save 10% on all food and non-alcoholic drinks. For a location near you, go to outback.com.

Aussie Grill: Inspired by Outback Steakhouse, Aussie Grill is offering the “13/12/11″ deal. That’s 13 items (nearly the entire menu) for under $12 starting at 11 a.m. daily. Add a regular drink to that for $1. 2540 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., Clearwater. 727-254-4645.

Rumfish Grill: Happy hour at Rumfish runs from 4 to 5 p.m. daily except Tuesday. Tuesday is “Get Tanked Tuesday” with hours extending from 4 to 7 p.m. Specials (available in the bar only) include $3 domestic drafts, $5 IPA drafts, $4 hard seltzer cans, $5 house wines and half-price small plates. 6000 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. 727-329-1428.

Firehouse Subs: Firehouse Subs is battling inflation with the summer-long “Italian Favorites” special. For $6.99 get your choice of medium meatball or hearty Italian sub. For a location near you, go to firehousesubs.com.

Forbici Modern Italian: Forbici’s happy hour specials are available from 3 to 6 p.m. daily and include $5 wines, $4-$5.50 beers, $8 cocktails and $4-$10 Spuntini or snacks. 1633 W Snow Ave., Tampa. 813-251-8001.

Bartaco: Bartaco dives in to happy hour with a “High Tide Menu” from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items include $7 classic cocktails, $6.50 sangria and wines and $4 beers. 1601 W Snow Ave., Tampa. 813-258-8226.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

