Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
Are These 5 Popular Chocolate Chip Cookies the Best in Rockford?
Besides grandma's house, where around Rockford will you find the most amazing chocolate chip cookies? You might find some new favorites on this list. No matter how you like them, big or small, crunchy or soft, fresh out of the oven, or fresh out of the fridge, there is no cookie as loved as much.
100fmrockford.com
What is there to do in the Rockford area this weekend? Here are 9 ideas
ROCKFORD — Looking for something to do in the Rockford area this weekend?. Here are nine ideas ranging from art shows to football and more. Eamonn James Talkington will debut his solo show, In Confidence, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at 317 Art Collective, 317 Market St., Rockford.
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
matadornetwork.com
Rockford, Illinois, Is an Outdoor Haven Perfect for a Weekend Escape From Chicago
The largest city in Illinois outside of the Chicagoland area, Rockford offers beautiful landscapes and plenty of family-friendly adventures that make it a great destination for people who love the outdoors. The city and Winnebago County have more than 10,000 acres of protected recreational land, as well as 42 forest preserves for hiking, camping, fishing, and kayaking. It’s no wonder Rockford’s nicknames are Forest City and City of Gardens.
4 Dishes You Must Try at One of Illinois’ Most Popular Italian Fests
Are you ready for a weekend full of Italian dishes? it's coming August 5, 6 and 7. If you're from the Rockford Area, you are well aware that Festa Italiana is on the way. Three full days of fun, music, good food and good drinks, starts tomorrow, August 5, at Boylan High School.
Does This Rockford Restaurant Have The Best Cheese Curds In Town?
I've been in a heated debate with one of my best friends over the past month about cheese. Yes, I said cheese. Anything and everything cheese. One of the topics we talked about for like an hour was which restaurant in Rockford has the best cheese curds around. Of course, living in the downtown area I eat at Prairie Street Brewing Company a lot. So, I'm very biased and have to say theirs are probably my favorite. I'm just wondering what everybody else thinks?
nbc15.com
A Promise of Love helps dogs find their forever homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog rescue organization in Beloit is working to find some often overlooked pups their fur-ever homes. A Promise of Love helps place abused or unwanted dogs in foster homes in the hope that one day someone will come along and adopt them. This weekend, the...
These Rockford Firefighters Are Making Excellent Small-Batch Coffee
Coffee (unsurprisingly) plays a vital role in the lives of firefighters, according to veteran firefighter Jason Patton. No matter if you come to work in the morning or the evening, he says, “the shift before has a pot going.”. “If they’re not running a call, everyone sits around the...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved
ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
After Being Closed for 4 Years, It’s Tee Time Once Again at One Popular Illinois Golf Course
When my family began to consider moving from our house in Rockford a couple of years ago, Westlake Village in Winnebago, Illinois was one of the neighborhoods we were very interested in. Not only is it a great community, but Westlake Village residents also have access to a small lake, pool, beach, and even a golf course...until the course closed in 2018.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
5 Of The Most Gorgeous Sunflower Gardens Are Right Here In Illinois
I was recently on Good Day Stateline's "Happiness Week." We talked all about beautiful sunflowers and tried some delicious vitamin gummies to kick it off!. I've never actually been to a sunflower field before, so I asked a bunch of friends if they've been to some! They didn't disappoint, So many people sent me suggestions on places near Rockford and further. If I've been curious about visiting one of these fields I know you're just as interested. Your summer is going to get even better now that you have another adventure to cross off your bucket list with friends!
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say
Police have identified the driver as a 27-year-old man from Crystal Lake, but said he has been unable to communicate with anyone as a result of injuries from the crash.
What is that giant circular tower in Vernon Hills? Sarah Jindra finds out.
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — WGN Skycam 9 spotted a giant circular structure when flying over Vernon Hills recently— and it raised the question: WHAT IS THAT?. Turns out, the tower is actually a navigational aid for pilots. Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra met with an FAA expert who explained.
How to Score Free Chocolate Chip Cookies in Illinois Tomorrow
A fake holiday is a great holidays when it involves cookies. And when there's a chance for FREE cookies? Yes. Please. Fake holidays can run the gamut, from 'National Elephant Fact Day,' to 'National Wine Day,' some deserve a little more excitement than others. And when 'National Chocolate Chip Cookie...
WIFR
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
