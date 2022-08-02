ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Government
City
Forest Park, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
matadornetwork.com

Rockford, Illinois, Is an Outdoor Haven Perfect for a Weekend Escape From Chicago

The largest city in Illinois outside of the Chicagoland area, Rockford offers beautiful landscapes and plenty of family-friendly adventures that make it a great destination for people who love the outdoors. The city and Winnebago County have more than 10,000 acres of protected recreational land, as well as 42 forest preserves for hiking, camping, fishing, and kayaking. It’s no wonder Rockford’s nicknames are Forest City and City of Gardens.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Does This Rockford Restaurant Have The Best Cheese Curds In Town?

I've been in a heated debate with one of my best friends over the past month about cheese. Yes, I said cheese. Anything and everything cheese. One of the topics we talked about for like an hour was which restaurant in Rockford has the best cheese curds around. Of course, living in the downtown area I eat at Prairie Street Brewing Company a lot. So, I'm very biased and have to say theirs are probably my favorite. I'm just wondering what everybody else thinks?
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

A Promise of Love helps dogs find their forever homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog rescue organization in Beloit is working to find some often overlooked pups their fur-ever homes. A Promise of Love helps place abused or unwanted dogs in foster homes in the hope that one day someone will come along and adopt them. This weekend, the...
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bark#Pups#Art#Goods And Services#The Walking#Dog#State#Midway Village Museum
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved

ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut

Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

5 Of The Most Gorgeous Sunflower Gardens Are Right Here In Illinois

I was recently on Good Day Stateline's "Happiness Week." We talked all about beautiful sunflowers and tried some delicious vitamin gummies to kick it off!. I've never actually been to a sunflower field before, so I asked a bunch of friends if they've been to some! They didn't disappoint, So many people sent me suggestions on places near Rockford and further. If I've been curious about visiting one of these fields I know you're just as interested. Your summer is going to get even better now that you have another adventure to cross off your bucket list with friends!
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
DIXON, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

How to Score Free Chocolate Chip Cookies in Illinois Tomorrow

A fake holiday is a great holidays when it involves cookies. And when there's a chance for FREE cookies? Yes. Please. Fake holidays can run the gamut, from 'National Elephant Fact Day,' to 'National Wine Day,' some deserve a little more excitement than others. And when 'National Chocolate Chip Cookie...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy