‘They need our help’: Hunger campaign aims to help Rockford food pantries confront increase in need

Read on www.100fmrockford.com
Related
WIFR
‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year. The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved
ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity accepting mortgage applications
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a busy time for the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity, as the organization is now accepting mortgage applications. To apply, residents must bring a copy of their current driver’s license or photo identification card, most recent tax return (2021 or 2020), most recent pay stubs covering at least a […]
nbc15.com
Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
spotonillinois.com
How many Winnebago County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
In Winnebago County, 93 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 93 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... ★ FURTHER...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
WAND TV
IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) opens it’s community grants program for 2022, and to help applicants understand the process, they’re holding two grant seeker sessions. CFNIL staff will host two grant seekers sessions for organizations who plan to complete their first Community...
Rockton residents take health survey after Chemtool fire
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton residents are being asked to answer questions about their health for the second time. It stems from the fire at the former Rockton Chemtool plant. It is voluntary, and those who do take part will be asked how they were exposed, if they are experiencing new or worsening symptoms and […]
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
Pet Owners Shocked By the Sudden Closing of One Illinois Animal Hospital
I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockrivercurrent.com
Bring your pups to Bark in the Park on Saturday in Rockford
ROCKFORD — State Rep. Dave Vella invites canine friends and their owners to an event Saturday near Midway Village Museum. Bark in the Park will feature goods and services from local businesses and nonprofits that serve pets, pet-safety demonstrations and more. “This event will be a celebration of the...
nbc15.com
School District of Beloit votes in new leadership
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit appointed a new interim superintendent during a board meeting on Tuesday. Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson was approved as the interim superintendent in a six-to-one vote by the board of education, Beloit said. “We selected Dr. Anderson as our interim superintendent because...
Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
spotonillinois.com
Belvidere Community Unit School District 100 Board of Education Business Services Committee met July 5
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: A. Business Services Committee 1. Strategic Energy Management (SEM) Program 2. Enterprise Fleet Program 3. Resolution for Hazardous... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:38. 17:18. 17:18. How many junior tennis players from Sterling are ranked in Boys' 16 category in...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford City Council members delay vote on new regulations for ATVs, dirt bikes. Here’s why
ROCKFORD — City Council members pumped the brakes on plans to create new regulations meant to crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes being driven illegally on public streets after a motorcycle advocacy group raised issue with the proposal. Alderman Chad Tuneberg made a motion Monday night to delay...
matadornetwork.com
Rockford, Illinois, Is an Outdoor Haven Perfect for a Weekend Escape From Chicago
The largest city in Illinois outside of the Chicagoland area, Rockford offers beautiful landscapes and plenty of family-friendly adventures that make it a great destination for people who love the outdoors. The city and Winnebago County have more than 10,000 acres of protected recreational land, as well as 42 forest preserves for hiking, camping, fishing, and kayaking. It’s no wonder Rockford’s nicknames are Forest City and City of Gardens.
WIFR
Winnebago County GOP seeks coroner replacement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Republican Central Committee (WCRCC) will select a GOP candidate to take over the office of coroner until the term runs out in November 2024. Prospective candidates will be interviewed by WCRCC committeepersons at a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, August 9, at...
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
Comments / 0