‘They need our help’: Hunger campaign aims to help Rockford food pantries confront increase in need

I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO