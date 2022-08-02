Metro Detroit weather: Humidity drops and clouds fade, making for comfortable Tuesday

August 6-14 Sunflower Days, Wolcott Mill Metropark Farm Center. Take a wagon ride to a field full of sunflowers where you’ll learn all about the different colors and varieties and then find your own special sunflower to cut and take home. Photo props and stations will be scattered throughout the fields for capturing the special day. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 2 are free. This program runs at multiple times on Saturdays and Sundays, and you must pre-register at least the day before here.

