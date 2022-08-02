Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota CDFI wins $5 million in Good Jobs Challenge
(The Center Square) - A South Dakota non-profit community development financial institution won $5 million in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge. Lakota Funds will use the money to work with tribal governments to “create jobs and strengthen the residential construction industry serving Native communities in South Dakota,” the organization said in its application. Plans are to create a construction internship program, a certification program for residential inspectors and appraisers and help employers in the construction industry hire and retain more workers.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner announces at a news conference in Minneapolis on August 2, 2022 that nurses took a vote of no confidence in the executives of four health systems — Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial and St. Luke's Duluth. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer.
Dangerous temperatures and heat index values set for Minnesota Tuesday
(Chanhassen, MN)--A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. today (Tuesday) for all of the area. The National Weather Service says that heat index values up to around 105 degrees are expected. This is for all of of central, west central, south central, and southeast Minnesota.
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
Dead carp litter the shore at Storm Lake after being killed by koi herpes virus. (Photo by Jake Kurtz/Storm Lake Times Pilot) The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Iowa news organizations sue Bettendorf School District, board
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Quad-City Times, KWQC, WQAD and WHBF on Monday sued Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors in Scott County District Court. They allege the district prevented journalists from covering a May 25 meeting at which parents stated...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
More endorsements, more rallies for Republicans in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity. Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent. “Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is...
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri’s Attorney General has won the “Battle of the Erics,” as Eric Schmitt clinched the Republican nomination for U-S Senate. With nearly all precincts across Missouri reporting, Schmitt has 46 percent of the vote. Former governor Eric Greitens finished in third place with 19 percent of the vote. In second place -- congresswoman Vicky Hartzler with 22 percent of the vote. Way down in ninth place was the third Eric in the race -- Eric McElroy, with zero-point-four-two-eight percent of the vote.
