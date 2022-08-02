(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri’s Attorney General has won the “Battle of the Erics,” as Eric Schmitt clinched the Republican nomination for U-S Senate. With nearly all precincts across Missouri reporting, Schmitt has 46 percent of the vote. Former governor Eric Greitens finished in third place with 19 percent of the vote. In second place -- congresswoman Vicky Hartzler with 22 percent of the vote. Way down in ninth place was the third Eric in the race -- Eric McElroy, with zero-point-four-two-eight percent of the vote.

