ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota CDFI wins $5 million in Good Jobs Challenge

(The Center Square) - A South Dakota non-profit community development financial institution won $5 million in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge. Lakota Funds will use the money to work with tribal governments to “create jobs and strengthen the residential construction industry serving Native communities in South Dakota,” the organization said in its application. Plans are to create a construction internship program, a certification program for residential inspectors and appraisers and help employers in the construction industry hire and retain more workers.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofalexandria.com

Dangerous temperatures and heat index values set for Minnesota Tuesday

(Chanhassen, MN)--A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. today (Tuesday) for all of the area. The National Weather Service says that heat index values up to around 105 degrees are expected. This is for all of of central, west central, south central, and southeast Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
voiceofalexandria.com

Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake

Dead carp litter the shore at Storm Lake after being killed by koi herpes virus. (Photo by Jake Kurtz/Storm Lake Times Pilot) The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
STORM LAKE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa news organizations sue Bettendorf School District, board

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Quad-City Times, KWQC, WQAD and WHBF on Monday sued Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors in Scott County District Court. They allege the district prevented journalists from covering a May 25 meeting at which parents stated...
BETTENDORF, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

More endorsements, more rallies for Republicans in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity. Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent. “Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mndot#Infrastructure#Minnesota Legislature#Paul#Mn#Tribal Governments#The Corridors Of Commerce
voiceofalexandria.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri’s Attorney General has won the “Battle of the Erics,” as Eric Schmitt clinched the Republican nomination for U-S Senate. With nearly all precincts across Missouri reporting, Schmitt has 46 percent of the vote. Former governor Eric Greitens finished in third place with 19 percent of the vote. In second place -- congresswoman Vicky Hartzler with 22 percent of the vote. Way down in ninth place was the third Eric in the race -- Eric McElroy, with zero-point-four-two-eight percent of the vote.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy