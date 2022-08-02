Read on www.wrfalp.com
wrfalp.com
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 04, 2022
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com. THU AUG 04. The Goddamn Gallows with Rebelmatic – The Beer Snob – Jamestown...
Sammy Hagar concert at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino postponed
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — On Thursday, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced that Saturday's Sammy Hagar has been postponed because of illness. “I was holding out hope that I’d kick this sinus infection in time to perform, but unfortunately woke up today and realized that’s just not possible,” Hagar said. “My apologies to the Redheads for the inconvenience, I hope to make it up to you soon! Stay tuned.”
wnynewsnow.com
Comedy Fest 2022: What Local Businesses Are Doing To Prepare
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The 2022 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival kicks off on Wednesday, and local businesses are gearing up for the thousands of tourists esteemed to make the trip to the Jamestown area. The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is among those preparing for the...
buffalorising.com
2022 Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival
As if Griffis Sculpture Park was not great enough, every year – the third Sunday in August – the grounds come alive with the fabulous sights and sounds of a summer festival. Set atop the hill at the Mill Valley section of the park, the Griffis Sculpture Park...
wnynewsnow.com
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
wrfalp.com
Reconstruction of former Potter’s Terrace Park Underway
Construction is underway at the former Potter’s Terrace Park on East Third Street in downtown Jamestown. Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Executive Director Frank Besse said Sivac Stone Masonry is working at moving stone and earth on the site, “We have some large, custom, steel-fabricated planters that are being moved and located. And the last couple of pieces are showing up this week to really kind of define the space. And we’re hopefully within three to four weeks left in construction and we’ll have a great public space back in downtown.”
The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing
There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
chautauquatoday.com
Hundreds Turn Out for 29th National Night Out in Dunkirk
The City of Dunkirk continued its annual involvement in National Night Out Tuesday evening, as hundreds of people gathered in Washington Park for the city's 29th edition of its biggest community policing event. WDOE News spoke with Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano and Captain Chris Witkowski at the event. Ortolano says his department's ongoing participation shows that Dunkirk cares about public safety, and adds the relationship it has with the community is "second to none"...
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
wnynewsnow.com
Historic Jamestown Trolley Looking For A Permanent Home
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic Jamestown Trolley car is looking for a permanent home, a place where it can be on display for the public to see. Bob Johnston, founder of the Jamestown Trolley Car Restoration Project, began efforts to restore Car #93 in 1996, after he located and acquired the old trolley car.
spectrumlocalnews.com
See the city in a unique way with the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are so many things to do out at Buffalo RiverWorks and its latest attraction gives you a unique way to see the city. On Friday, visitors will be able to catch a ride and enjoy a little bit of Italy right in the Queen City.
erienewsnow.com
Prayer Service for Candice Caffas
"We pray for Candice. We pray she returns to us quickly, and we pray lord we learn where she might be and how she is, and help us Lord. help all of us to just hold her in prayer." It's been almost three weeks since 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last...
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
watervilletimes.com
A Miracle Follows Heartbreak
For the first 188 days of her life, Charlotte Mae McGee lived in Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Born prematurely at 23 weeks, Charlotte is the second child of Jon and Cassie (Holic) McGee of the Buffalo area. Her delivery on Nov. 24 came three days after her twin brother, Gabriel Paul, died two days after his birth.
erienewsnow.com
Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business
Planning for a wedding can be fun yet overwhelming, but a married couple in Erie County is providing brides and grooms their expertise, and acres of beauty, history and options at their outdoor venue. Vince Mediate and his bride Christina had their wedding ceremony and reception at Argyll Abbey Estate.
