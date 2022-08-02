GOP vacancy committee picks political newcomer to face Brianna Titone in House District 27

Read on www.coloradopolitics.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the USYana BostongirlColorado State
Denver will pay you $75 to talk about your petDavid Heitz
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTIDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New Lone Tree overpass creates safer crossing for pedestrians, cyclistsNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Related
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate escalates election fears ahead of GOP primary
Arizona Republican Blake Masters, who earned Donald Trump's endorsement for the Senate race by embracing the former President's lies that he won the 2020 election, has turned to questioning whether the 2022 midterm election will be legitimate, as he tries to lock up support among the party faithful ahead of next month's primary.
GOP's Chances of Beating Dems for Senate Control With 4 Months to Election
Polls and recent historical precedent show Republicans have a good shot at taking control of the upper chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump, Democrats all big winners in Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary
He was not on the ballot, but former President Trump was one of the winners in Maryland’s Republican primary for governor. So was the Democratic Governors Association, whose seven-figure investment in the GOP contest appeared to pay off. The candidate Trump was backing in the Republican primary, state Delegate...
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Democrats Beat Republicans for Control of Congress in 4 Polls in Past Week
Analysts generally predict that the GOP will win big in the November midterm, but recent polls suggest more voters want Democrats to control Congress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three GOP candidates vie to take on Kim Schrier in Washington's 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Leading into next week's primaries, three Republican candidates are seeking to dethrone incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, for Washington’s 8th Congressional District. While there are 10 candidates running to take over Schreir’s position that spans the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties...
Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming
Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
After starring role in Jan. 6 hearings, Liz Cheney faces tough test back home
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - During weeks of hearings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, Republican Representative Liz Cheney has sat shoulder-to-shoulder with Democrats eager to portray the former president as a danger to democracy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'
Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
Washington Examiner
Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran
Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: GOP tries to expand Senate map
The National Republican Senatorial Committee has been spending on ads in key battlegrounds, teaming up with GOP candidates on joint ad buys. But the committee is now looking to expand the Senate map. On Thursday, the NRSC reserved $669,000 worth of airtime in Washington state and $241,000 in Colorado, per...
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Comments / 0