ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

GOP vacancy committee picks political newcomer to face Brianna Titone in House District 27

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, CO
City
Arvada, CO
State
Colorado State
Jefferson County, CO
Elections
Arvada, CO
Government
Jefferson County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Walker Stapleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Voter Registration#Campaign Finance#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#House#Republican#Democrat#Colorado Politics#Christian#Acts Academy#Enrol
CNN

Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
WYOMING STATE
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Denver

Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'

Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran

Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: GOP tries to expand Senate map

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has been spending on ads in key battlegrounds, teaming up with GOP candidates on joint ad buys. But the committee is now looking to expand the Senate map. On Thursday, the NRSC reserved $669,000 worth of airtime in Washington state and $241,000 in Colorado, per...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy