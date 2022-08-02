A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental

Read on wnaw.com
westernmassnews.com
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
westernmassnews.com
Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified
The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
WNYT
Caretaker removing weeds with blowtorch sets Pittsfield house on fire
Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon, after a property caretaker was using a blowtorch to remove weeds. Pittsfield Fire says the caretaker came too close to the house and ignited the siding. They say it was put out quickly by their personnel. No one was hurt as...
theberkshireedge.com
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Bridge Street
Great Barrington — According to Great Barrington Chief of Police Paul Storti, at 12:05 p.m. a pedestrian was struck on the crosswalk on Bridge Street. In a press release, Storti wrote that the pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk near the Co-Op market, when a 2008 Nissan operated by Gloria Spector, 83 years old, of Monterey, struck him.
franklincountynow.com
Warwick Resident Trapped In Garage During Housefire
(Warwick, MA) Thursday evening around 9:30 p.m. the Warwick Fire Department was alerted of a fire at a resident’s home. The homeowners were awoken by the smoke detector and found a fire crawling up the side of their garage. A person was trapped in the garage due to heavy smoke.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Northampton Street Tuesday evening for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Our Western Mass News crew arrived shortly before 10 p.m. and saw Easthampton and State Police on scene, as well as an ambulance. The area is taped off, and...
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Bennington police ID homicide victim, suspect
Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, was found shot to death Wednesday at a home on Pleasant Street.
Police conduct K9 search for missing Holyoke man
The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on July 8th.
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
WNYT
Boil water order in effect for Columbia County community
A boil water order is in effect for the town of Stockport in Columbia County. This comes after repairs were made to a water main break. Water testing needs to be done before the order can be lifted. NewsChannel 13 will let you know when that happens.
WCAX
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton Tuesday night.
Western Massachusetts sees multiple deadly accidents in recent days
Tuesday night, two pedestrians were killed in a car crash on Route 10 in Easthampton and Wednesday morning, another deadly crash killing one person on Route 202 in Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
westernmassnews.com
Travel experts explain why fatal crashes are on the rise in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been five deadly accidents in just five days across western Massachusetts, killing a total of seven people. Western Mass News took those alarming numbers to the experts to learn more about this recent uptick. Although there is no common cause for all five of...
whmp.com
Two Pedestrians Killed In Easthampton Crash
More information is being released about a crash in Easthampton last night. Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office at around 8 p.m. an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died after a motor vehicle accident near 113 Northampton St. Their identies have not been released.
