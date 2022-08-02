Cyclists Biked 4,000 Miles Coast-To-Coast and Stopped to Build Houses in Maine

Read on koolam.com
Can Lottery Winners Remain Anonymous In Maine & New Hampshire?
Over the last few months, we have seen the jackpots of several of the major national lotteries rocket to near record amounts. Most recently, there was a Mega Millions jackpot that exceeded ONE BILLION DOLLARS (you can hear Dr. Evil's voice in your head, can't you?). If you have been...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
A List of Maine’s Longest Running Music Venues
Do you remember the best show you ever went to in Maine? Was it at Cross Insurance or the historic, Strand Theatre?. Can you smell the sweat and feel the vibrations of the place going nuts? It's always nostalgic to sit in your best concert memories and remember how fun they were.
Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire
Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
Maine Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Gunpoint In New Hampshire
According to WABI, a Maine man is wanted by U. S. Marshalls for allegedly kidnapping a New Hampshire woman at gunpoint. Peter M. Curtis has been accused of kidnapping the woman in Brentwood, New Hampshire. The victim has since been released and has returned home. A post on the Brentwood,...
30 Creative Ways to Use This Summer’s Zucchini
Mainers sure do love their zucchini, so we put together a list of ideas about the many, many ways to prepare it. I love this time of year when fresh vegetables are everywhere. My husband has planted a good-sized garden this year, and we're currently harvesting cucumbers and summer squash. We knew we wanted a lot of cukes, but I think he underestimated the amount we'd actually see. Now, I'm asking everyone if they need any cucumbers.
How This Maine Island Became A Graveyard For Fishing Gear
One of the most wonderful things about the State of Maine is how pristine it is here... Untouched pine forests, rugged coastline (with the occasional sandy beach), and dozens of cool small towns to explore. The fact that so much of our state is so beautiful is one of the...
Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks
With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
Maine’s Most Beautiful Insect is the Hummingbird Moth
The Hummingbird Moth is classified as an insect but is as beautiful as a delicate bird. They are the most amazing 'bug' I've ever seen, and I still can't believe that they're actually called insects. I understand there are criteria the creature meets that earn that term. But, I mean, look at it. This is not the kind of thing you brush at frantically when discovering it on your arm. It has the type of beauty that can make people stop in their tracks just to watch. I caught a few pictures of a hummingbird moth that stopped by to visit our yard in Orrington.
Here Are Your Picks of The Best Diners in Maine
Diners bring you back. They've been a staple in the restaurant and hospitality world for a long time. When I think of diners, sock hops, cherry sodas, and pomade comes to my mind. I think of the 50s when you would dress up in your best frock and slacks and head down to the diner to dance with that fella you had your eyes on.
Get Ready Central Maine, It Looks Like We’re in For Some Nasty Weather This Evening
It seems like every week, for the last two or three weeks, we've been passing along severe weather warnings to our audience and it looks like we have to do it again this week. According to WGME 13, Maine is going to be subjected to the possibility of 'strong' thunderstorms again today.
Who Knew Mainer’s Competed in Cheese Rolling?
According to WMTW, Belfast hosted the Maine Celtic Celebration. This is where Celtic people and friends who, according to Collins Dictionary, are naturally connected with the people and the culture of Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and some other areas such as Brittany, get together and celebrate. As the article states their...
Founded in Maine in 1975, Olympia Sports Will Be Closing For Good
In a world where millions of people are constantly turning to massive online retailers for all of their purchasing needs, we continue to see the decline of traditional brick-and-mortar stores, not just in Maine, but all over the United States. According to WGME 13, the latest store to announce a...
Severe Thunderstorms Possible For Much of Maine Today
Summer in Maine means riding Dragon's Descent at Funtown, contending with tourists who don't know how to drive and pop-up thunderstorms that seemingly appear out of an otherwise beautifully clear sky. You know what they say, right? If you don't like the weather in Maine, just wait a minute and it will change.
Everything You Need To Know About Railcycling Through Maine
While there are a variety of ways to get around rural Maine, the most unique way has got to be on a "railcycle". According to this video posted by Fit Maine, the name pretty much says it all. They are two-seater frames that have two seats, two sets of pedals,...
Singer Lionel Richie Performs Private Show On Maine Coast
While Maine does not see as many celebrities as places like Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and New York City do, we still get an occasional visit from singers, actors, and other VIPs. As Maine is "Vacationland", they are often up here on a getaway. This is, however, not always the...
Here’s Why Some Maine Walmarts May Be Slashing Prices
If you are a frequent shopper at Walmart, you may notice the prices on some items dropping in the next few weeks. Yeah, normally, we think of inflation as driving prices up - inflating the prices - but inflation is the reason why Walmart will be dropping the prices on some products.
Severe Showers & Thunderstorms Likely For Much of Maine on Thursday
Summer in Maine means riding Dragon's Descent at Funtown, contending with tourists who don't know how to drive and pop-up thunderstorms that seemingly appear out of an otherwise beautifully clear sky. You know what they say, right? If you don't like the weather in Maine, just wait a minute and it will change.
Generous Maine Doctor Donated His Kidney to A Patient
A Maine doctor has done something remarkable by donating his kidney to a former patient of his, according to WMTW. As the article states, this is also a life-long dream of his. As the article states, Dr. Aji Djamali who is a nephrologist from Maine Medical Center, has always been...
