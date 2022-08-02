ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Travel Maven

New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
96.1 The Breeze

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Cookies Can Be Found Here In Buffalo, NY

Today (8/4) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. When you need a cookie to satisfy that urge, where do you go in Western New York?. Everyone has their favorite cookie. Whether you're the kind of person that loves them nice and warm right out of the oven, soft, chewy, or crunchy, we've got a place where you can get them here in the 716.
96.1 The Breeze

Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York

What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
96.1 The Breeze

The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State

We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Will Be Wetter Than Normal

It looks like Mother Nature is looking at helping Western New York with our current drought conditions as the next couple of months will be wetter than normal. According to the Farmer's Almanac, August and September will be wetter than normal for Western New York. Here is what the Farmer's Almanac is calling for in terms of precipitation for the next 60 days.
mylittlefalls.com

Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
96.1 The Breeze

Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York

Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
96.1 The Breeze

A Favorite Retailer Set To Return To New York

It looks like a one-time favorite shopping location could make a comeback to New York. The Bon-Ton which had locations all across New York State is looking to come back but this time as an online retailer, for now. According to footwearnews.com, The Bon-Ton is ready to launch its online...
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

