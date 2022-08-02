Read on 961thebreeze.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
The Best Cookies Can Be Found Here In Buffalo, NY
Today (8/4) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. When you need a cookie to satisfy that urge, where do you go in Western New York?. Everyone has their favorite cookie. Whether you're the kind of person that loves them nice and warm right out of the oven, soft, chewy, or crunchy, we've got a place where you can get them here in the 716.
Need Transportation? More Bike Rentals Open In Western New York
More transportation options have been added to Western New York. Reddy Bikeshare announced that 13 more bike stations will be added around Western New York throughout the remainder of the summer, with thanks to Independent Health. These new additions will now push the overall bike station total to surpass 100.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
Western New York’s “Battle Of The Cattle” Is Over
It all started with two wandering cows, and it looks like it ends behind bars?. This is a crazy story. Two of the cows from McKee Farms in Newfane walked down the street until they landed on Asha’s Farm Sanctuary on Coomer Road. Scott Gregson, owner of McKee Farms,...
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
The Worst Place to Visit In New York State
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
Detroit-Style Pizza Place Coming to Williamsville
One of the things that Buffalo is best known for is food. We have great food here and so many great local places to get it from. Outside of wings and beef on weck, the food item we take the most pride in is probably Buffalo-style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is...
The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Western New York Will Be Wetter Than Normal
It looks like Mother Nature is looking at helping Western New York with our current drought conditions as the next couple of months will be wetter than normal. According to the Farmer's Almanac, August and September will be wetter than normal for Western New York. Here is what the Farmer's Almanac is calling for in terms of precipitation for the next 60 days.
mylittlefalls.com
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
A Favorite Retailer Set To Return To New York
It looks like a one-time favorite shopping location could make a comeback to New York. The Bon-Ton which had locations all across New York State is looking to come back but this time as an online retailer, for now. According to footwearnews.com, The Bon-Ton is ready to launch its online...
