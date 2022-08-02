NY Attorney General Urges Those Deceived By Cryptocurrency to Contact OAG Office

Read on www.wrfalp.com
Related
wdkx.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Office Asking Victims To Report Crypto Investment Fraud
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is urging New Yorkers to come forward if they invested in cryptocurrency. People who invest in cryptocurrency or have been affected or deceived by the crypto crash are to contact her office. Many high profile cryptocurrency businesses had mass layoffs, frozen customer withdrawals,...
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
waer.org
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to improve crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wshu.org
Hochul faces political pressure, defends her stance on bail reform
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday defended her opposition to make more changes to the state’s bail reform laws. Hochul, facing political pressure to hold a special session, said revisions to the laws that took effect in early May need to have a chance to work first. Hochul spoke at...
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams slams NY bail reform: 'Our criminal justice system is insane'
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams did not hold back on his strong criticism of New York’s bail laws at a news conference on Wednesday, saying that it is failing to keep recidivists in pre-trial detention. "Our criminal justice system is insane," Mayor Adams said on Wednesday during a...
wrfalp.com
Five-Year Contract Ratified with Largest State Union
A 5-year contract with New York State’s largest public-sector union has been ratified. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association, which includes 2% raises for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years. The contract also includes other increases in compensation...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online
If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
WHEC TV-10
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
wnypapers.com
Hochul launches health care worker bonus program
State budget allocates $1.3 billion to Medicaid program for retention of employees in frontline health care & mental hygiene positions. √ Online portal launching for eligible employers to disburse funds to qualified employees. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the health care and mental hygiene worker bonus program. Enacted...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
WKBW-TV
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
New York Animal Sanctuary Owner Arrested for Cow-Related Grand Larceny
A New York animal sanctuary owner was arrested for Grand Larceny earlier this week after refusing to return cows that had wandered off from a nearby farm. According to Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today, the president and founder of Asha's Farm Sanctuary, Tracy Murphy, was arrested Tuesday for refusing to return two cows that wandered off McKee Farm, owned by Scott Gregson.
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Comments / 0