Fleetwood Mac front man, Lindsey Buckingham, to perform at The Lerner Theatre

95.3 MNC
Former member of Fleetwood Mac performing at Lerner Theater
One of the former members of Fleetwood Mac will perform at The Lerner Theatre this fall. Lindsey Buckingham will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 o’clock, this Friday at www.thelerner.com or at The Lerner box office. Friends Of The Lerner can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday morning.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: A Tour of the Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market and The Carpenters tribute band
AmericaJR’s Gloria & Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited the small town of Shipshewana, Indiana. The population was 658 at the 2010 census. It is the location of the Menno-Hof Amish & Mennonite Museum, which showcases the history of the Amish and Mennonite peoples. The Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market features 26 aisles of outdoor vendors. Known as the “Midwest’s Largest Flea Market,” people from all over the country come to find deals on everything under the sun. Be sure to watch their hours though – the flea market is seasonal and open every Tuesday & Wednesday from May through September. Come celebrate one Unforgettable Voice and one unforgettable duo, with the sounds of The Carpenters Once More featuring vocalists Diana Lynn. From the birth of this dynamic duo to the last of their public performances, this heartwarming show highlights hits like “Yesterday Once More,” “Close To You,” “For All We Know: We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Postman,” “Ticket To Ride” and many more!
abc57.com
Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
abc57.com
Fundraiser pancake breakfast to be hosted at LaPorte Municipal Airport
LA PORTE, Ind. -- An all you can-eat pancake breakfast will be held at the LaPorte Municipal Airport on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. central time. Presale tickets for express lane service can be purchased at the LaPorte Municipal Airport or the La Porte County Fair. Adults tickets...
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend hosts Totally '80s First Fridays event August 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Downtown South Bend is hosting its August First Fridays event, Totally '80s, this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. For this month's event, Downtown South Bend is turning the middle of South Michigan Street into a roller rink for a Totally '80s Roller Skating Party. Event...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton charging forward with a big bang
To commemorate July 4, fireworks were set off in Hawthorne Park honoring a day of hard-won independence. The event began at 9 a.m. with a parade leading from Yost Elementary School and ended in Hawthorne Park. Following the parade, guests enjoyed a pancake breakfast provided by the Chesterton Lions Club,...
abc57.com
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announces "100 Black Sons Initiative"
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announced the launch of their "100 Black Sons Initiative" to honor its 50th anniversary. It will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Beardsley Elementary School, located at 1025 McPherson Street in Elkhart. The event, in partnership with Elkhart...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks cancels Ball Band Biergarten concert due to weather
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Wednesday night concert at the Ball Band Biergarten has been cancelled due to weather, the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department announced. The concert scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to September 7.
boatlyfe.com
Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock
<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
abc57.com
Remembering Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who died in crash in Elkhart County
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are being remembered for their dedication, passion, and personability. Colleagues and friends of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are mourning their loss after a tragic car crash in Elkhart County claimed their lives Wednesday. St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney tells me...
Porter County man says the generosity of his community has left him ‘speechless’
Eric Duttlinger’s 10-year-old son Hudson had the family’s hog, a 300-pound Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, in the ring. Friends had convinced Eric Duttlinger to put the hog up for auction. The hog sold for $102,000.
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
abc57.com
Michiana residents honoring 'champion for veterans' Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – After learning about the sudden death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Air Force veteran James Yakym brought a bouquet of flowers to her Mishawaka district office. “Jackie has been there and been a beacon of hope,” Yakym said. Yakym shared an excerpt from an article he...
WNDU
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
22 WSBT
Market Basket: PaddyShack Ice Cream moves into new location
When PaddyShack Ice Cream moved into their own space earlier this year, owners of Yummy Pizza decided to open their own cafe in the open space. Located along State Road 23 and open at the same time as the pizzeria, the new cafe offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries and specialty drinks such as espresso coffees and smoothies.
abc57.com
Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic raises money towards cancer research
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic took place at Blackthorn Golf Club on Tuesday. The event gave participants the chance to participate in golf events alongside Notre Dame basketball Head Coach Mike Brey and former Notre Dame basketball players. Coaches vs. Cancer partners with the American...
abc57.com
Rochester mayor reacts to death of close friend Jackie Walorski
ROCHESTER, Ind. --- Many Hoosier communities are still reeling with the sudden loss of their representative, including Rochester, Indiana. Flowers were laid outside of her second office in downtown Rochester, and Rochester’s mayor says her work in the community will never be forgotten. “God was never going to let...
abc57.com
Liberty Drive railroad crossing to be closed on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Liberty Drive railroad crossing in Mishawaka will be closed starting on Monday. The section of road between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday and will most likely stay closed until Friday, August 19. Detour signs will be posted but...
abc57.com
List of 2022 National Night Out events
A number of police agencies are hosting events on August 2 for National Night Out, a campaign encouraging the relationship between police and their communities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 701 W. Sample St. Elkhart Police Department (. ) 5-7 p.m. at Central Park. St. Joseph County Police Department. 5:30-8 p.m. at...
WNDU
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
