Chicago Cubs Rumors: This should be it for Contreras and Happ

Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Amir Garrett Throws Drink on White Sox Fan During Game
Amir Garrett threw a drink on a fan during the Royals-White Sox game Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features Chicago Landing Kevin Durant
Some NBA brands are just iconic. Normally, that’s due to a sustained period of success for the organization. Often, that image of victory lasts long after the success stops sustaining. Such has been the case with the Chicago Bulls. Throughout the 1990s, they dominated the NBA, winning six championships.
Rays, Mets 'in mix' for Cubs' Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras has been linked to teams coast to coast leading up to Tuesday's 5 p.m. trade deadline. Including in the latest report around the Cubs' All-Star catcher. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted Tuesday morning the Rays and Mets are in the mix for Contreras, and the Padres are another potential fit — depending on what happens with Nationals right fielder Juan Soto's trade market.
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More
With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
Indiana Little League team qualifies for Babe Ruth World Series
A Little League team from Munster, Ind., is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia later this month. The Munster Babe Ruth 13-year-old All Stars have earned the opportunity to play in the Little League World Series.
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic
The Chicago Bulls have officially signed former All-Star guard Goran Dragic to a one-year deal.
