Friday Forecast: More like “Fry-Day”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Humidity and heat will be on an upward trajectory for Friday and Saturday. A heat advisory will go into effect on Friday for portions of the area. The chance for rain and storms will return to the area on Saturday. Friday will be feeling hot, hot,...
Thursday Forecast: Still hot, but less humid
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will not be nearly as muggy on Thursday, but high temperatures will be fairly similar compared to Wednesday. It will feel more comfortable to start the day with 60s statewide Thursday morning. It should also be a mainly dry day. Forecasted highs are in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with upper 90s in the west. A couple of locations may reach 100 in the panhandle.
Rodriguez and Allick host skills camp in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday Husker volleyball stars Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick hosted a skills camp at Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln. The freshman and sophomore duo hosted two sessions on Thursday. The first was with 1st-6th graders and the second was 7th-12th grade. Allick is a Waverly grad and grew up going to camps just like Thursday’s.
Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires
One person has serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the DEA, just two milligrams of fentanyl, small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is enough to kill someone.
Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Red Carpet Experience will return for a second year and with the help of donors it will be part of Nebraska athletics for many more. The future of the program has been solidified thanks to a gift from Fred and Sally Bekins foundation plus several other supporters across the state.
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln. On Monday, around 8:48 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 34 and Highway 79 on a report of a fire. LSO said...
NSP: Four dead in two crime scenes in Laurel, Neb.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has released new information and is urging public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel, Nebraska continues. In a late Thursday press release, NSP says that after fire suppression efforts were successful in the afternoon, at the scene in the...
Lincoln family visits every city park during pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Passing time during the pandemic is something almost everybody has found themselves tasked with. For one Lincoln family, it turned into an extensive tour of every park on the Lincoln Parks registry, a task that took about two years to complete. The Fairchild family, made up...
High heat affects some Lancaster County construction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The heat is impacting everyone working outdoors, including road construction crews. When the temperatures get hot, project leaders are adjusting to get their work done safely. When temperatures are this hot, it can be dangerous for both the staff and the equipment. The county has had eight...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Holliday was serving a...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation. NSP will release more information at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live...
Maintenance work will begin on US-75, between Dawson and Auburn
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An armor coat project will begin Aug. 9 on US-75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Armor coating is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate. State maintenance forces will be performing an armor coat from reference post 11...
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes its millionth guest for 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a mom and her two girls entered Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, they rolled the zoo’s visitor count past the 1 million threshold for 2022. Camila, 7, and 4-year-old Juliana — who is celebrating her birthday Thursday...
Nebraska Track and Field Head Coach Gary Pepin announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Head Track and Field Coach Gary Pepin, the leader of the Husker program for 42 years, announced his retirement on Thursday. In his 42 years as the head coach of the Husker Track and Field program, Pepin’s list of career accomplishments includes three NCAA Championship teams, 73 conference team titles, 59 individual NCAA Champions, 639 All-Americans, 597 individual conference champions and 68 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.
New report: Social support is helping Nebraska inmates
Malcolm defeats DCB 11-3 to win the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Megan Whittaker sweeps the two major championships on the Nebraska Women's Golf circuit. Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires.
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
Traffic ticket? Get reminder notifications for court appearances in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People with a traffic or criminal citation can now get reminder notifications for upcoming court appearances. Law enforcement agencies within Lancaster County are taking part in ‘Gov2Go.’. It’s a pilot program they’re using as a way to reduce the number of Fail to Appear warrants...
U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The order, effective immediately, expires...
Malcolm routs DCB, sweeps Legion State Titles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Connor Zegar struck out 11 batters while Jacob Clark went 2-for-2 with 6 RBI to lift Malcolm to the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Malcolm’s title comes two weeks after the organization won a Juniors State championship. Post 354 becomes just the fourth Class C team to complete the summer sweep.
