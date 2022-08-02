Read on southboundanddown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky coach John Calipari throws shade at Gonzaga ahead of Wildcats-Bulldogs series
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats held an open basketball practice and telethon to raise money for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. During the event, Kentucky coach John Calipari and Gonzaga coach Mark Few had a conversation for all of the fans in attendance. The coaches announced that the Wildcats and Bulldogs will play a home-and-home series starting this November. This year’s game will be played at Gonzaga, and next season will be back at Rupp Arena in Kentucky.
FSU football: 2023 defensive back target trending towards Kentucky?
FSU football coaches have prioritized certain segment groups in their 2023 recruiting class, but it appears the defensive back unit isn’t one of them. Well, I should say they are not willing to allocate heavy resources to that group. For the second time in this recruiting cycle, the Noles could allow a defensive back to choose Kentucky over the Noles.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky basketball recruits landed in the updated On3 rankings
With the AAU season coming to a close, and school coming back in session recruiting services are starting to adjust their rankings for the class of 2023. For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently trying to build off the momentum they have gained over the last month and turn this class into a historic haul.
The Block: Kentucky's Kiyaunta Goodwin is a freshman lineman poised to make an impact
In this excerpt from "The Block", Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed talk about one of Kentucky's prized recruits in the class of 2022, Kiyaunta Goodwin, and how he should make an early impact on the Wildcats' offensive line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
middlesboronews.com
UK practice, telethon net more than $2.4 million
Kentucky will be taking one of its intra-squad scrimmage games on the road this season to somewhere in eastern Kentucky. The Wildcats will play their annual Blue-White game at a site to be announced at a later date it was announced during the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. The Kentucky basketball team had an open practice to raise funds for victims of last week’s deadly flooding that has claimed 37 lives so far.
tigerdroppings.com
John Calipari Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series that will not take place on the Bulldogs' home court at The Kennel. Instead, they will face off at Spokane Arena on Nov. 20 this year. Why won't Coach Cal play at Gonzaga?... (The Spun)
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
Abby Owings is on the move — and keeps moving; now assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University
It was hard keeping up with Abby Owings on the basketball court. It may be even harder to keep up with her now. As a four-year starter (2014-18) for Thomas More (then) College, she appeared in three NCAA Division III national championship games with two national titles. (One was removed).
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
UK men’s basketball to play Gonzaga in home-and-home series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s men’s basketball has added another major opponent to its nonconference schedule. At the telethon and open practice held for eastern Kentucky flood victims, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement. The Cats will...
leoweekly.com
Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters
[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
ADM speedster Brevin Doll visits Iowa for Hawkeye Tailgater: "It seems like a place I could fit in"
Bondurant-Farrar 2024 three-star Titus Cram is the top running back in the state of Iowa's 2024 class, but Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (ADM) running back Brevin Doll is another riser that is worth mentioning in this class. The 6-foot, 185-pound Doll picked up his first offer from Army a couple of months ago...
gobigbluecountry.com
Open Practice Helps Raise More than $2 Million for Flood Relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team hosted an open practice inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in conjunction with a telethon hosted by Joe and Kelly Craft, LEX 18, the American Red Cross and Rupp Arena for Kentucky Flood Relief on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the three-hour open practice session, the effort had raised $2,410,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUKY
Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative Series Episode 1: Say It Loud
On Friday, April 29th 2022 at the WUKY studios in Lexington, Kentucky, the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative hosted a celebration of Black writers and visual artists in Kentucky called Say It Loud. This was recorded by WUKY and features readings from LeTonia Jones, Ossunike Anke, Bre Ashley, Veda Stewart, and featured music from Marcus Wilkerson. The evening was presented by the coordinators of the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative, Claudia Love Mair & JC McPherson.
WUKY
Mayor Gorton: city of Lexington continuing to offer help where needed in eastern Kentucky
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the city continues to offer up help to hard hit areas of eastern Kentucky. WUKY's Alan Lytle has details. During a press event Tuesday in Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton detailed what resources the city continues to provide in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. "We have teams of...
WTVQ
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
hazard-herald.com
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
FLASH FLOOD WARNING Issued for Kentucky, West Virginia
DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0