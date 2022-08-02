FOXBORO -- Whenever NFL news breaks, everybody in football tends to weigh in and react. Everybody but Bill Belichick, that is.Whenever he is speaking to the media, the Patriots' head coach tends to mind his own business and maintain a very narrow focus on his own work. Anything that doesn't directly impact his team on a given day typically is a topic that Belichick won't address. And even though Tuesday's big news did involve the Patriots, Belichick did not care to offer an opinion of any kind on the NFL announcing that the Miami Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady before and...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO