The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Yardbarker

Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies

Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
The Spun

Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Falcons Pro Bowl Trade Rumor

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been ready to move on from linebacker Deion Jones. But according to one team insider, the Falcons have yet to find a team willing to deal for the former Pro Bowler. Per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Atlanta will hold onto Jones for now, after...
ClutchPoints

Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Chiefs Rookie Injured At Practice: NFL World Reacts

The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for Skyy Moore. They'll hope the rookie receiver is OK after limping off the field Monday. Per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News, the second-round pick left practice with an apparent leg injury. Moore came up awkwardly after minor contact during a drill in training camp.
NBC News

NFL disciplines Miami Dolphins for team's improper pursuit of Tom Brady

The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two high draft picks and fined owner Stephen Ross for the team's improper pursuit of quarterback Tom Brady, officials said Tuesday. Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was still under contract with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 when Miami made overtures toward the surefire Hall of Fame signal-caller, against league rules, according to an NFL statement.
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
CBS 46

Peachtree TV’s high school football schedule announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s that time of year again. School is back in session and fall is on its way. That means it’s also time to start playing high school football. Peachtree TV will stream multiple games and events in the metro Atlanta area during the season. We will also stream the High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Oct. 22.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Wins: How Many Times Did The QB Nab A Ring?

Tom Brady‘s epic football career includes what seems like an endless string of Super Bowl wins. The San Mateo, California native, 45, has played in a whopping ten Super Bowl games between 2002 and 2021, playing stints with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He began his career in earnest during college, playing for the Michigan State Wolverines. The quarterback is also famous for his steamy relationship with his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 42, and his more-than-passing interest in former President Donald Trump.
CBS Boston

Belichick gives no comment on Dolphins' tampering with Brady

FOXBORO -- Whenever NFL news breaks, everybody in football tends to weigh in and react. Everybody but Bill Belichick, that is.Whenever he is speaking  to the media, the Patriots' head coach tends to mind his own business and maintain a very narrow focus on his own work. Anything that doesn't directly impact his team on a given day typically is a topic that Belichick won't address. And even though Tuesday's big news did involve the Patriots, Belichick did not care to offer an opinion of any kind on the NFL announcing that the Miami Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady before and...
